'I hate asking people for money': Selena Gomez on hosting first Rare Impact Fund gala and how her 30s have shaped her life

Selena Gomez is enjoying her 30s and the new decade of her life has definitely been eye-opening for her. The 31-year-old hosted her first Rare Impact Fund Benefit at the Nya Studios in Hollywood recently and she talked about how things have changed in her life including her perspective and way of living. She also spoke about the inaugural event and how she has been quite nervous about the whole gala since it's a "weird" concept.

Selena Gomez on how her 30s have shaped her life

During a conversation with People, Gomez talked about how she has stopped caring so much and doesn't feel as much pressure about everything as she did when she was a teenager or her in 20s. "Now that I'm 30, I care less, so it's actually nice. I get to focus on the things that actually matter and I'm not worried about things that were holding me back," she revealed. The pop star and actress also shared her thoughts on hosting the charity event.

Selena Gomez on hosting her first Rare Impact Fund gala

"I really hope so. I'm kind of nervous," she said, referring to her hopes of leaving a legacy and creating an impact. For the unversed, the event was to raise funds for mental health care and awareness for the youth. "It is my first time throwing something and I hate asking people for money, so I don't know. It's a weird concept, but I know that we're doing a good thing and I couldn't be more lucky to have the platform to do that.," she further explained.

Gomez previously revealed that Sephora will donate Rare Beauty's sales to the Rare Impact Fund for 24 hours on Mental Health Day, which falls on October 10. Meanwhile, at the event, the Only Murders in the Building star gave an emotional speech. She talked about the turmoils she faced and how she went through the lowest phase of her life. She also expressed her gratitude that she was able to wade through all of that and be at the stage in her life.

Selena Gomez on half-sister Gracie

Gomez also revealed that her half-sister Gracie was a source of inspiration to kickstart the fund. She said that she wants the future generations to be kinder, nicer, and more considerate towards each other. "I know we all have Gracies in our lives who make us want to be better and do better, who can motivate us and connect us and make a difference," she said, concluding with a note of gratitude to those who supported the Rare Fund Benefit.

