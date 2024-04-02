iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: One Republic Wins Best Duo Or Group Of The Year

The 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards aired on FOX and was broadcasted on iHeartRadio stations nationwide as well as the free iHeartRadio app. OneRepublic has won the Best Duo or Group of the year.

OneRepublic has won the Best Duo or Group of the year at the iHeartRadion Awards. The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. iHeartRadio announced the nominees on January 18, 2024. Socially Voted Categories opened on January 18 and ended on March 25 on iHeartRadio's website. Taylor Swift was the most nominated artist with nine, followed by Jelly Roll, 21 Savage and SZA with eight. For the first time in the history of the awards ceremony, it has included new categories to reward pop and K-pop music.

On behalf of the band, Ryan Tedder said in a video posted by iHeartRadio's Twitter account, "Hey everyone, we're OneRepublic and we wanted to say a massive thank you to everybody. iHeart thank you, everybody involved for giving us this award. This is incredible. We love you guys." Tedder continued, "We don't know what to say. We're speechless and that's really hard. Thank you so much."

About the band, OneRepublic

OneRepublic is an American pop rock band formed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2002. The band currently has Ryan Tedder in lead vocals, piano, Zach Filkins in lead guitar, violin, Drew Brown in rhythm guitar, Brent Kutzle in bass, cello, Eddie Fisher in drums, and Brian Willett in keyboards, percussion, and violin.

OneRepublic gained commercial success on Myspace in 2002. After performing in Los Angeles, the band signed with Columbia Records' Velvet Hammer imprint. They recorded their first album with producer Greg Wells in 2005, which was scheduled for release in 2006. However, Columbia dropped the group two months before the album's release. The lead single, Apologize, reached number one on the Myspace charts on April 30, 2006.

In 2007, OneRepublic released their debut album, Dreaming Out Loud. Its lead single, Apologize, was remixed by Timbaland, becoming a huge international success, reaching number one in sixteen countries and subsequently earning them a Grammy Award nomination.

The second single, Stop and Stare, mirrored its predecessor's success. The album was later certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The band's second album, Waking Up (2009), produced the singles All the Right Moves, Secrets, Marchin On, and Good Life, with the last reaching the top ten of the US Billboard Hot 100.

Their third album, Native (2013), became the band's first top ten album on the Billboard 200, and highest-charting album to date, charting at number four. The lead single, f I Lose Myself, charted within the top ten in several countries, while the album's third single, Counting Stars, became the band's most successful single in recent years, obtaining top-five placements in Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, the US, and the UK.

This marked their highest-charting single in the United Kingdom to date. It also peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100, matching their highest peak of Apologize in 2007. On October 7, 2016, OneRepublic released Oh My My, their fourth studio album, which featured a number of collaborators, including Cassius, Peter Gabriel, and Santigold.

Preceded by the singles Wherever I Go, released on May 13, 2016, and Kids, released on August 12, 2016, it was recognized as a change in their sound from previous albums by critics and by the band. In 2017, the band released the singles No Vacancy, Truth to Power, Stranger Things with Kygo and Rich Love with Seeb. Their fifth studio album, Human, was released in 2021. The band has sold approximately over 16 million records worldwide.

