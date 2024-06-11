Is Charli XCX's Talk Talk About Fiance George Daniel? Singer Reveals Story Behind Brat Album Track

At this point in Charlie XCX’s career, the songstress has garnered a huge fanbase due to her work in music. Her recent collaboration has been appreciated by her fans in a huge way.

On June 7, the singer dropped her sixth studio album titled Brat. The songs have grabbed the attention of the listeners. One song in particular, titled Talk Talk, is being hugely talked about.

The singer revealed who the song is dedicated to and also shared an interesting moment from the NME Awards, 2020.

Charlie XCX’s reveals information about Talk Talk

The Boom Clap singer took to her Instagram to share that the song is about her fiance George Daniel, who is also a band member of the 1975 group.

The singer mentioned a moment between both celebrities at the 2020’s NME Awards. The songstress said that the two were not in a relationship with each other, but they, "were very into each other" at the time.

Charlie XCX said that during the ceremony, they were texting each other but were not “hanging out”. She added, “But we were both looking over at each other — it was very like, one of us would look, and the other one would look away, and then just vice versa.”

The songstress said that one knows that the other person is watching them and can feel a “hole burning at the back of” one's head. The singer has also mentioned this moment in the Talk Talk’s lyrics as well.

Charlie XCX shares an interesting moment

In her TikTok video, Charlie XCX mentioned the lyrics, “I followed you to the bathroom / But then I felt crazy.” She elaborated on it by saying that she actually did that.

She added that she saw Daniel go to the bathroom and thought that she would also go and maybe they would “bump” into each other, 'and then we won’t be like texting all the time,' said the singer.

The Vroom Vroom singer continued, “But then I got halfway there, and I was like, this is insane.” She then went and sat down in her seat. As per People, after being in a relationship publicly for over a year, both musicians got engaged in November 2023.

Both artists have collaborated on Charlie’s latest album. In December 2023, on Spout Podcast, the singer spoke about the dynamic she and Daniel had while working. She said, “It’s funny, I have never sort of been in a relationship with someone that I’ve worked with,” adding, “So it’s like a whole new dynamic. But it’s cool.”

