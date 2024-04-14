Is Megan Leavey Based On A True Story? Exploring What Happened To US Marine And Her Dog Rex In Real Life

Megan Leavey is the story of a unique pair, a US Marine corporal, and her military working dog, Rex, and their service in the Military Police K9 Unit and how they managed to stay together against all odds. From director Gabriela Cowperthwaite with a screenplay by Pamela Gray, Annie Mumolo, and Tim Lovestedt, the military drama stars Kate Mara, Ramón Rodríguez, and Tom Felton.

The documentary touches on their experience in the military, including the important moment when both Megan and Rex were injured by an improvised explosive device (IED) in 2006, earning Megan the Purple Heart.

What is the plot of the film Megan Leavey?

Looking for a fresh start, after her best friend's tragic death, Megan Leavey (Mara) joins the Marines. While stationed in San Diego, her stubbornness soon lands her under fire. Her punishment? Joining the K9 unit to clean up some kennels.

There, her life changes as she meets Rex, an aggressive bomb-sniffing dog with some problems of his own. Soon she becomes his handler and eventually forms a lifelong close bond, saving countless lives along the way. However, their destiny is at stake when the pair are injured by an explosive device, and Megan must fight to keep Rex by her side.

While this is the plot of the film, have you ever wondered what happened to the duo in real life? Well, in real life, Megan Leavey received several medals for her contribution to the military, including the Purple Heart and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with a 'V' device for heroism.

That's not all, She was also honored with the Genesis Legacy Medal in 2019. Rex's retirement and then close passing, as shown in the film, highlight the nature of their bond.

Is Megan Leavey based on a true story?

Yes. The film tells the true story of Cpl. Megan Leavey and Rex, the dog she established a bond with while serving in the Marines. The real Leavey, now a United States Marine Corps veteran, makes a cameo appearance in the film as a drill instructor. The film takes place on Parris Island, South Carolina, in San Diego County, California, and across Iraq.

Many people think that the film is based on a book, but no, it is based on a true story. In fact, the real Megan Leavey made a brief cameo appearance in the film, which added an authentic touch to the entire film.

Megan Leavey is currently available on Netflix to watch.

ALSO READ: Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returning To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say