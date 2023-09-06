'It just doesn't sit right with me': Timothee Chalamet gets SLAMMED for smoking during public make-out session with Kylie Jenner at Beyonce's concert

Timothee Chalamet's appearance at Beyonce's birthday concert surprised fans in more ways than one. Prior to his public makeout session with Kylie Jenner which went viral on social media, the Dune star was spotted smoking at the Renaissance World Tour's final Los Angeles stop. Timothee was seen hanging out with Kylie in the VIP section at the SoFi Stadium.

When the videos of his appearance started gaining traction, fans quickly noticed he was smoking on the premises and called him out for it. Others couldn't believe the rumors of Timothee and Kylie dating each other were true. Soon after, videos of the two making out started flooding the Internet, leaving netizens in disbelief as some of them thought it was nothing but a rumor. Here's what happened at the star-studded concert show yesterday.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's make-out session

Romance rumors between Timothee and Kylie first sparked in April this year and apart from grainy images of them and their cars being spotted at each other's house, there wasn't much to see. Both of them kept their time together as private as they could thus resulting in no proper pictures of the two of them together despite their taco runs and hangouts. During Beyonce's birthday concert, both of them chose to make their first public appearance.

Videos of them laughing and chatting with each other in the VIP section started flooding social media. As netizens made their opinions known, several of them pointed out that Timothee was smoking at the concert and called him out for it. According to the venue's guest code of conduct policy, the place is supposed to remain drug and smoke-free, and any such acts are strictly prohibited. While some were disappointed, others defended him.

Timothee Chalamet slammed for smoking at Beyonce's concert

One user said, "for me personally smoking is associated with very negative life experiences and even though it's obviously not my business and this man can do whatever he wants, it just doesn't sit right with me and i can't help it." Another asked, "WHY IS TIMOTHEE CHALAMET SMOKING A CIGARETTE INDOORS AT THE BEYONCE CONCERT AND ASHING IT ON PEOPLE UNDERNEATH HIM??????????"

A third felt, "this is the first time timothee chalamet has given me the ick. he's giving teenage boy smoking cigarettes to impress his crush. i'm heartbroken no one hmu." A fourth replied, "the most insane part about the timothee chalamet video is not the cigarette but the fact he's smoking it inside of an arena and ashing onto random people." A fifth felt, "y’all need to leave timothee alone that man is french why wouldn't he be smoking a cigarette."

Meanwhile, several other A-list celebrities attended the concert including Zendaya and Tom Holland, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Toby Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio, Adele, Lizzo, and Katy Perry, among others. Kylie's family including sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kendall, as well as mother Kris Jenner, were also present at the glitzy musical affair in Los Angeles.

