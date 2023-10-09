'Its giving 2000s pop star': Millie Bobby Brown stuns in sheer pink bralette, fans compare her to Britney Spears stating 'That biopic is hers'

Ever since Millie Bobby Brown came into the spotlight, the Stranger Things star has been growing and evolving as an actress and a fashionista. Over the last few years especially, the 19-year-old has started finding her sense of style and fashion. In 2019, she launched Florence by Mills, her own beauty line. Recently, pictures from her Glamour Magazine photoshoot went viral on the Internet and users online are absolutely loving the vibe of it all.

Brown posed in multiple looks for the shoot but netizens couldn't get enough of one look in particular look. They even compared her to Britney Spears stating that she was giving similar vibes to how the pop star did in the 90s. Not only that they feel she would be perfect to play Spears in a biopic. Here's a peek into the pictures and how fans are reacting to it.

Millie Bobby Brown stuns in sheer bralette, fans compare her to Britney Spears

In the images from the shoot, one of Brown's outfits features her wearing a sheer bubblegum pink bralette and a matching short skirt. To add to the look, the British artist is wearing silver heels, a choker, and earrings with her hair styled straight. The bold look has since been going viral on Twitter where they are comparing her to Britney Spears expressing that Brown is radiating the 90s vibe of the singer. Another look in green is also making a lot of noise.

The other look sees the actress donning a dress with cutouts at the front and back. She paired it up with gold heels and large hoop earrings as she posed confidently in the set of photos. One user wrote, "Millie would eat the role of Britney in a film up I need it." Another said, "It's giving 2000s pop star….queenie." A third felt, "Effortless 10s across the board yeah that Britney biopic is hers." A fourth replied, "She's coming for the Britany Spears biopic trust."

Fans are not the only ones interested in seeing Brown in a Britney Spears biopic. Last year, the Enola Holmes actress spoke about how she would love to play the singer. During a chat with Drew Barrymore for The Drew Barrymore Show. "I wanna play a real person. And I think for me Britney, it would be Britney Spears," she stated. "I think her story, first of all, resonates with me," Brown explained her wish to play the role when Barrymore asked why.

"Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger," she continued and added, "When I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only." Spears was a sensation in the 1990s.

