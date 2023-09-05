'I've not seen that yet': When Millie Bobby Brown addressed her Flat Earth theory with confusing answer

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her roles in Stranger Things and Enola Holmes, has recently addressed the infamous 'flat Earth' comments she made in a TikTok video when she was just 14 years old. In a candid revelation, she clarified that she no longer subscribes to the conspiracy theory, putting an end to the speculation that had surrounded her beliefs for years.

The opportunity to set the record straight came during an appearance on Vanity Fair's 'Lie Detector series, where the actress faced questions about the viral clip that had sparked a flurry of debates and discussions.

ALSO READ: One Piece Live-Action on Netflix leaves Millie Bobby Brown starrer Stranger Things behind; sets new record

Millie Bobby Brown's instant 'No' to flat earth question

When asked point-blank whether she still believed the Earth was flat, Brown confidently responded with a resounding "No." The accompanying lie-detector test confirmed that she was telling the truth, effectively quelling any lingering doubts about her current stance on the matter.

However, in a moment of levity, Millie Bobby Brown playfully admitted to some lingering uncertainties, saying, "Although I've never seen the... You know when you're on a plane, and sometimes you can see it? The curve? I've not seen that yet."

Prompted by the test operator about whether she had ever seen satellite pictures of the Earth, Brown replied with a hint of sarcasm, "Yeah, I have. Thanks, Judd."

ALSO READ: When Millie Bobby Brown left Robert Downey Jr behind by USD 6 million after charging for Enola Holmes sequel

Millie's aspirations and her connection with Britney Spears

In addition to addressing her past beliefs, Millie Bobby Brown has been in the spotlight recently for her aspirations beyond acting. She expressed a strong desire to portray the iconic pop star Britney Spears in a biopic. Brown, who herself rose to fame at a young age, explained that Britney's story deeply resonated with her.

"I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of when she was younger," Brown shared. "I see the scramble for words [in her interviews]. And I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way – and hers only."

ALSO READ: 'It was telling the Sherlock Holmes story but through…’: When Millie Bobby Brown explained why Enola Holmes is better version of detective franchise

Advertisement

Britney's reply to Millie's idea of portraying her

Despite Brown's enthusiasm, Britney Spears, in a recent Instagram post, seemed to dismiss the idea, emphasizing her disinterest in a cinematic depiction of her life. She wrote, "I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I'm not dead!!!"

It's worth noting that earlier this year, Brown also expressed her eagerness to portray another musical sensation, Halsey, in a biopic. This decision came after Halsey personally suggested her for the role.

Millie Bobby Brown continues to be a dynamic presence in both the entertainment industry and public discourse, with her recent revelation about the flat Earth theory shedding light on a peculiar chapter in her life. Her aspirations to portray iconic figures in biopics also showcase her multifaceted talents and dedication to her craft. As her career unfolds, it will undoubtedly be interesting to see where her ambitions and talents take her next.

ALSO READ: When is Millie Bobby Brown Starrer ‘Damsel’ releasing? Checkout release date, cast, story and more