Why Was Kerry Washington Absent For UnPrisoned Season 2 Premiere? Find Out

The lead of the UnPrisoned series, Kerry Washington, 47, was absent during the season 2 premiere of the show, held in New York City. The actress spent time at her home, enjoying cranberry juice and popcorn instead. Read ahead and learn the reason why she skipped the premiere.

Kerry Washington skips UnPrisoned season 2 premiere

The 47-year-old performer did not attend the event held in NYC on July 16 because she tested positive for COVID. Washington herself shared this news on social media on the day of the premiere to keep her fans updated.

She announced the news via her Instagram account. In the photo, she posed very candidly and wrote the caption, mentioning that she had contracted COVID.

In the photo, Washington appeared makeup-free with her curls tied up. She appeared to have donned a knitted white top with full sleeves. She posed with her hands on her face.

The star wrote, “I’m not sure what’s worse right now, being sick with COVID or being sick with FOMO, “ adding, “I love our Unprisoned family so much and I am INSANELY proud of and EXCITED about Season 2! I cannot believe I’m not there tonight to celebrate our amazing cast & crew!”

She mentioned that she would be watching the new season with along with the audience. The comments section of this photo is filled with her fans, hoping the actress recovers soon. Check out the post below.

More on the UnPrisoned series

The UnPrisoned series’s premise is set around Paige Alexander (portrayed by Kerry Washington), whose father, Edwin (played by Delroy Lindo), is released from jail and moves in with her and her teenage child. Her life is completely flipped upside down.

The actress has previously spoken with People Magazine about the show's second season. Washington said that viewers can expect Paige to address her intimacy issues stemming from the generational trauma of an absent father after her widely viral TED talk in the season one finale.

Apart from Washington and Lindo, the series also stars Brenda Strong, Marque Richardson, Jee Young Han, Edward Lee Gibson, and many more.

UnPrisoned season two can be streamed on Hulu, as it will be released on July 17, 2024.

