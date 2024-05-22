Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Kingdom of The Planet of The Apes

Kingdom of The Planet of The Apes tells the story of an Ape named Noa and a human named Mae. The movie featured Freya Allan in the role of Mae with Owen Teague lending his voice to the character of Noa.

The story takes place years after Caesar has reigned the planet. Kingdom of The Planet of The Apes is the 10th movie in the film franchise. Here’s what happened to Noa and Mae at the end of the movie.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: ending explained

Noa and his companions barely make it out alive after Proximus’ second-in-command tries to kill him. Proximus also manages to get out of teh vault and attacks Noa. Proximus wants vengeance by killing Noa for destroying his kingdom. The eagles from Noa’s clan come to his rescue during the fight. When Noa sings his father’s song, the eagles attack Proximus.

Proximus is overpowered and meets his demise in the battle. Noa then becomes the king of The Eagle Clan. On the other hand, Mae acquired the SatCom Key in hopes of helping human civilizations strive again. Mae brings the key to a woman who is living in a bunker with other humans. The key can be used to contact other humans on the planet through the satellites. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s palpable tension between Noa and Mae as they discuss Caesar's dream of humans and apes coexisting in harmony. The final scene shows Mae holding a gun behind her back while conversing with Noa.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’s Plot

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes revolves around an ape from The Eagle Clan named Noa. He is in search of his family who disappeared after getting kidnapped by a group of insurgent apes. While searching for his family, Noa crosses paths with a human woman named Mae. The two are suddenly captured by Proximus Caesar’s army.

Proximus’s goal is to open an underground vault using clans and troops that he has gathered. We later find out that this vault is the bunker made by the US military and government for humans to take shelter during the Simian Flu. This journey with Mae makes Noa question everything he has learned growing up.

ALSO READ: Does Caesar Appear In Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes? Here's Everything We Know So Far