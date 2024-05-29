Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Box Office: Wes Ball's sci-fi marches past USD 300 million in week 3

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball and starring Owen Teague and Freya Allan among others, marched past 300 million dollars on Wednesday at the global box office. The movie is by far the biggest film of May 2024 and also a rare success among the many box office failures that the industry is accustomed to be seeing every week. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes has enough steam left and can fancy its chances of hitting 400 million dollars by the end of its run.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Grosses 300 Million Dollars At The Worldwide Box Office

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes has grossed 125 million dollars domestically and over 175 million dollars internationally, so far. The movie will end up grossing higher than the last Planet Of The Apes film, domestically. Internationally, with China not being the beast market that it used to be, it will fall well short of War For The Planet Of The Apes.

Why Do The Collections Put Up By Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Look Good?

What makes the collections of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes very appealing is the fact that the summer movies that released before and after it, bit the dust at the box office. Also, 7 years is quite a long time to release a sequel, that too with new characters. For there to still be a dedicated theatre-going audience for a new film in the franchise is a massive win. The makers can now plan a sequel to Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes. And it would be best if the film doesn't take 7 years to release because not every sequel post-pandemic can get the sort of reception that Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes has got. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Watch the Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Trailer

About Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

The story of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes continues years after Caesar's death. The apes have split into numerous clans. Noa (Owen Teague) is part of the Eagle Clan. Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) is the leader of a rogue clan, who twists Caesar's teachings. Caesar was never against humans but Proximus Caesar asks all the apes to never trust humans, and Noa happens to overhear it.

In a series of events, Proximus Caesar burns down Noa's village and takes a number of apes from the Eagle Clan along with him. Noa, after gaining consciousness, sets out to search for other apes from his clan. He meets Raka, who introduces him to the actual teachings of Caesar. He also tells Noa that Caesar was actually brought up by a human. While Noa is not entirely convinced, an incident changes his views about the humans, for the better. Noa, along with Raka and a human, Mae (Freya Allan), goes about finding Proximus' clan.

The story that follows, shows how Noa re-establishes the Eagle Clan. Also, we know more about the truths and agendas of humans.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes In Theatres

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the movie now.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s) in question

ALSO READ: Box Office: Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes tops 100m domestic; Crosses 200 million worldwide in 2nd weekend