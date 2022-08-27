KSI vs Jake Paul boxing match in 2023; KSI vs Swarmz to be held this weekend

After fighting the uber-popular YouTuber-turned-entrepreneur Logan Paul in a professional boxing match in 2019, KSI has now challenged his younger brother Jake Paul for a boxing match in 2023. The British YouTube personality and rapper KSI recently sent out an open challenge for Jake Paul, stating that the winner of the match will take 100% of the purse. Shortly after, the younger Paul gladly accepted the challenge publicly. Read on to find out more!

Jake Paul to fight KSI in 2023

Earlier this month, British YouTuber KSI sent out a tweet, publicly challenging Jake Paul for a winner-takes-all boxing match at the Wembley Stadium, London. Right after KSI tweeted the challenge, Jake Paul responded by retweeting KSI's challenge tweet and establishing a condition for the fight. The condition was that KSI needs to quote Paul's tweet and state that "as of today in boxing, I (Jake Paul) am better." Check out the tweet right here!

KSI accepted the condition and replied the same, quoting Paul's tweet. So as the situation now stands, both Jake Paul and KSI will face each other in the boxing ring at Wembley sometime in 2023 and the winner of the match will take 100% of the earnings.

However, before that happens, KSI is expected to show up for an exciting boxing match this weekend at the O2 Arena. The YouTuber will be fighting two opponents in a single boxing night. Find out who KSI will be fighting right below!

Who is KSI fighting this weekend?

KSI has confirmed to fight two opponents in a single night at the O2 Arena on Saturday. The British rapper will face fellow rapper Swarmz and professional boxer Luis Alcarez Pineda in the boxing ring in two separate three-round matches.

Initially, KSI was to fight fellow YouTube creator Alex Wassabi. However, after the latter pulled out from the boxing match citing a concussion, KSI brought in Swarmz as a late replacement. So, if you are a KSI fan, prepare to watch your favorite Youtuber/rapper take on some of the most popular internet celebrities in multiple boxing matches.

