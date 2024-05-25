Lenny Kravitz Celebrates 60th Birthday In Paris Amidst The Release Of His New Album

Where else could Lenny Kravitz celebrate his 60th birthday if not in the City of Love? The Grammy-winning rock star chose the iconic Hôtel de Crillon in Paris to commemorate the day on May 24, which coincided with the release of his long-awaited album, Blue Electric Light.

A star-studded celebration

The evening began with a dinner hosted by Kravitz, who was born on May 26, and a subsequent after-party. DJ Ruckus filled the room with music as dancers twirled around. One insider described it as ‘a joyous’ event where Kravitz was surrounded by his nearest and dearest friends and family members. During the speeches, emotional tributes were paid to his late mother, actress Roxie Roker.

The guest list included Hollywood A-listers and fashion royalty. Ex-wife Lisa Bonet, along with their daughter Zoë Kravitz; Naomi Campbell; Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault; Pauletta Washington accompanied by her son John David.

Chris Rock, Laurence Fishburne, Colman Domingo, and Marisa Tomei all graced this memorable occasion. Among them also was Mrs. Goldberg, Kravitz’s fourth-grade teacher who flew from New York to Paris for that particular purpose.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Reflecting on his career

Kravitz looked back at his revolutionary career earlier this year when he was featured on PEOPLE’s Black History Month cover story. He wondered how he still finds passion and inspiration in what he does: “It's sort of amazing to me that I could be where I am now and feel fresh and hungry.”

Kravitz has received numerous awards throughout his life in the music industry. Shortly before turning sixty years old, he got a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood. His daughter Zoë spoke during the ceremony while longtime friend Denzel Washington gave an impressive speech.

Advertisement

“It’s an incredible honor to be on this street. To be with all these great people who have done so many great things in life is an honor,” Kravitz said.

A grateful heart

Looking back, Kravitz confessed, “I never thought about it. When I was a kid, I was walking up and down the streets of New York City but mostly wondering where I would sleep that night. To have it now just feels so surreal, and I'm really grateful.”

Kravitz’s 60th birthday party and album release in Paris were a testimony to his legacy and enduring spirit. With loved ones beside him, as he celebrated fresh achievements, Kravitz continues to inspire and rock on.

ALSO READ: Gayle King Asks Lenny Kravitz if He Has a 'Partner' in His Life; Flirts With Him Amid Interview