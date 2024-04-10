'Brought Everyone To Tears': Mandy Moore's Husband Taylor Goldsmith Dedicated Emotional Serenade For Actress' Early Birthday Celebrations

As she approached her 40th birthday, Mandy Moore was showered with love and celebration by her friends and family, marking the beginning of a new decade in her life.

In a series of photos and videos shared on her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 8, the 39-year-old This Is Us actress documented her pre-birthday festivities from the night before, capturing the special moments with her loved ones.

Among the highlights, Moore treated her guests to a delightful charcuterie-style spread, showcasing an array of delectable treats. However, the true highlight of the evening came when her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, surprised her with a heartfelt serenade, debuting a brand new song dedicated to her on her special day.

In response to a friend's heartfelt post praising the emotional impact of her husband's serenade, Mandy Moore expressed her gratitude for capturing the touching moment on her behalf.

"I didn't have my phone out the whole night," she wrote. "Just soaked it in but thanks for capturing this."

Among the attendees celebrating her milestone birthday were close friends like Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma, alongside other cherished friends and family members who joined in to make the occasion truly memorable.

Hilary Duff Captures Tender Moments at Mandy Moore's Birthday Bash

Following Taylor Goldsmith's heartfelt performance, Hilary Duff, aged 36, captured a tender moment as he stepped off the stage and embraced Mandy Moore with a kiss and a warm hug.

"Happy birthday," Duff captioned the video she shared. "The song was perfection."

Additionally, Duff captured a snapshot of the moment when Moore was pleasantly surprised with her birthday cake and blew out the candles, adding to the joyous celebrations.

Mandy Moore Clarifies Birthday Date Amidst Celebrations

While Mandy Moore and her loved ones commemorated her 40th birthday over the weekend, the Tangled actress took a moment to clarify to fans that her actual birthday wasn't until later in the week, as she received an outpouring of well wishes online.

"Thanks for all the birthday love!" she shared in a slide on her Instagram Stories. "My actual birthday is this Wednesday (the 10th), but we had an early celebration last night so I get the confusion and will take the love regardless."

The heartfelt birthday serenade from Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith comes as the couple celebrates nearly eight years together, marking yet another milestone in their relationship.

Mandy Moore Finds Love and Family Bliss After Heartbreak

After Mandy Moore's separation from musician Ryan Adams in January 2015 (with their divorce finalized in 2016), she found love again through a serendipitous encounter on Instagram with Taylor Goldsmith. The couple quickly formed a strong connection and got engaged in 2017, followed by a heartfelt backyard wedding ceremony in 2018.

Reflecting on her engagement to Goldsmith, Moore expressed profound gratitude, stating, "I feel incredibly understood and supported. I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, 'I got your back.' I found the right person, and I feel like we can handle anything together."

Their love story continued to blossom when they welcomed their first child, a son named August Gus Harrison Goldsmith, in February 2021. The joyous journey of parenthood expanded further with the arrival of another baby boy, Oscar Ozzie Bennett Goldsmith, born in October 2022, completing their growing family.

