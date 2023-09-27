'They would make out...': When FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston addressed Matt LeBlanc affair claims amidst Brad Pitt marriage

Jennifer Aniston rose to prominence after her 1994 hit sitcom Friends. Aniston played the iconic character of Rachel Green for 10 long years. She became popular for her stunning hairstyle, fashion choices, and witty dialogues. Jennifer Aniston truly did a phenomenal job with her character. Along with her, there were five other lead cast members who climbed the ladder of fame after their respective roles in Friends. One of them is Matt LeBlanc, the very handsome actor who was possibly every girl's crush in the 90s and played the role of ever-charming Joey in the sitcom. While all the cast members were very close and had bonded like a family, Leblanc's father made a statement that Aniston and Leblanc used to make out while the actress was married to Brad Pitt. After hearing such rumors, Aniston couldn’t help but address them, and this is what she said, as reported by HuffPost UK.

Jennifer Aniston addressed rumors regarding her, and Matt LeBlanc making out rumors

As reported by HuffPost UK, Jennifer Aniston addressed making out with Matt LeBlanc while she was married to Brad Pitt. Aniston had denied startling claims made by Matt LeBlanc's father that the couple had an affair while acting in Friends. Aniston and LeBlanc, who played Rachel and Joey in the iconic US sitcom, had an on-screen affair, but according to Star magazine, things got heated off-set as well.

According to LeBlanc's father, Paul, "he even had a relationship with one of the girls, Jen. They would make out in the dressing rooms. He told me about it when she was still married to Brad Pitt." Aniston’s representative told MailOnline, "I have commented in the National Enquirer and others. It is completely false. Jennifer has never been romantically or sexually involved with Matt LeBlanc."

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have one of the most iconic relationships. They were practically royalties and one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. The two were first introduced by their manager in the 90s, but nothing had happened between them then. It was in 1998 that they started dating, and the following year, the couple announced their engagement.

It was in 2000 that Aniston and Pitt got married and had one of the most glamorous and luxurious weddings of all time. But however, it was short-lived, and the couple had gotten divorced in 2005 and had remained friends. Later on, Jennifer Aniston got married to Justin Theroux.

