Missy Elliott Opens Up About Her First Ever Headlining Tour; Says Everything is 'Aligned'

Melissa Arnette Elliot, commonly known as Missy Elliot, is a singer, songwriter, and rapper. She started her career with the R&B girl group Sista in the 1990s. She has some of the best beats on her belt, like Wok It. Get Your Freak On, Lose Control, and many more. She is all set to go on her first ever headlining tour, Out of This World: The Missy Elliot Experience. Missy Elliot announced her tour today and recently opened up about it as well. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Elliot opened up about her headlining tour along with other rap icons.

Missy Elliot opens up about her headlining tour

It's insane to imagine that Missy Elliott will go on her first headlining tour in 2024, despite the fact that the rap icon has been working on it for nearly three decades. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Missy Elliot revealed that the timing couldn't be better for her upcoming tour, Out of This World: The Missy Elliott Experience, which will feature friends and longtime collaborators such as Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and even famed producer Timbaland.

The Work It rapper said, "It was the time for it. I feel like God aligned everything. Ciara has been bugging me about going on the road for, like, forever... But I knew in my head that I wasn't ready. And then I was just like, I'm ready to go. People have always wanted to see it, and I mentioned Ciara, Busta, and all of that. The energy level is going to be through the roof.”

Ciara and Rhymes both acknowledged to ET that they were planning their own tours this year, but Elliot's call changed everything. Busta said, "If I am going to really go to this place and get back into this bag, it's going to have to be because I don't really have a choice. Know what I'm saying? If I am going to be at this level of greatness, We are the ones that kind of birthed this whole freeness in the hip-hop thing, this whole courageous, colorful, and outlandish, having fun, and just bringing the imagination to life in a new way."

He then said, "She is like one of the goddesses of this particular space; I find the most comfort going in this bag with my sister and with my other sister because this is what they've been doing anyway."

Missy Elliott’s upcoming tour, Out of This Work: The Missy Elliott Experience

Missy Elliott, or Misdemeanor, is gearing up for her first headlining tour after more than three decades in the music business. On Monday morning (April 8), the Work It rapper announced the dates for her Out of This World: The Missy Elliott Experience 2024 North American Arena Tour, which will begin on July 4 in Vancouver at Rogers Arena and will include stops in Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Tampa, Atlanta, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, and Detroit before wrapping up on August 22 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Elliott's long-standing musical partner, producer Timbaland, will perform on the summer tour. Missy, Busta, and Ciara appear on the tour poster wearing Mad Max-style futuristic leather suits and standing in front of a massive spaceship.

