My Adventures With Superman Season 2: Episode Schedule, Titles, Dates & More We Know So Far

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 is set to premiere later this week, with the first few episode titles revealed. The successful original animated series debut with Adult Swim last year led to the start of work on a second season. The full two-episode launch is expected to bring fans back into the thick of things, following much anticipation.

My Adventures with Superman introduced fans to an anime influenced take on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen along with brand new takes for many of the classic characters and rogues from DC Comics. But Season 2 will be continuing that trend with more stories, characters, and more on the horizon.

My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode titles revealed

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 will premiere on Adult Swim on May 25th, with new episodes available for streaming the following day. The ten-episode season will feature the core trio of Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, with episodes released weekly. The season teases an exciting first half of the season, with Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen.

The first five episodes of My Adventures with Superman Season 2 are titled as follows:

More Things in Heaven and Earth (Airing May 25th)

Adventures with My Girlfriend (Airing May 25th)

Fullmetal Scientist (Airing June 1st)

Two Lanes Diverged (Airing June 8th)

Most Eligible Superman (Airing June 15th)

Adult Swim teases My Adventures with Superman Season 2 as such, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."

More about My Adventures with Superman

My Adventures with Superman is an American animated superhero television series based on the DC Comics character Superman. The series is developed by Jake Wyatt, produced by Warner Bros. Animation and animated by Studio Mir in South Korea. The series premiered on Adult Swim on July 7, 2023, with each episode releasing on Max shortly after broadcast.

In May 2021, My Adventures with Superman was ordered for two seasons, initially planned to air on Cartoon Network and stream on HBO Max. Jack Quaid and Alice Lee would voice Clark Kent / Superman and Lois Lane, with Jake Wyatt, Brendan Clogher, Josie Campbell, and Sam Register as co-executive producers.

However, in March 2023, it was announced that the series would no longer air on Cartoon Network but on Adult Swim, despite not being produced for a young adult demographic. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn reportedly liked the series and allowed it to continue production without interference.

The story of My Adventures with Superman follows Clark Kent as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his mysterious origins, and Lois Lane, whom Clark develops a crush on and vice-versa, who is on her way to becoming a star reporter. Teaming up with photographer and Clark's best friend Jimmy Olsen, the trio break the stories that matter and save the day against many villains in the city of Metropolis, while also contending with Task Force X.

The team behind the show wanted to explore the early years of Clark, Lois, and Jimmy Olsen and their jobs at the Daily Planet, something that Campbell felt had rarely been touched in previous Superman media.

Campbell described the three characters as the heart of the show, adding that their bond and time with each other drives "the series and the character arcs for both season one and two." She also expressed the romance between Lois and Clark as being very important to the team and something that would unfold as the series progressed.

Campbell cited Superman (1978) as a huge influence for the series, especially for the interplay between Margot Kidder's Lois and Christopher Reeve's Superman, "We loved their chemistry; we loved how smart and feisty Lois was, and loved the heart and altruism of Reeve’s Superman / Clark Kent. The movie was clever, fun, and modernized Superman in a way that felt organic to the time period, while also respectful of what came before. It truly is one of our favorite pieces of Superman media."

The series received positive reviews from critics. On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the series has a rating of 96% based on 23 reviews, with an average score of 8.2/10.

My Adventures with Superman Season 1 can be streamed on Max.

