Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sisters Share Their Thoughts On OJ Simpson's Death: 'End Of A Chapter'

Trigger Warning: This article includes gruesome details to murder and references to domestic violence

Nicole Brown Simpson’s three sisters, Denise, 66, Dominique, 59, and Tanya, 54, have broken their silence on the recent death of O.J. Simpson, who passed away of cancer at the age of 76 on April 10. Speaking to People Magazine for their latest issue, Dominique labeled the emotions she felt after the footballer and actor’s demise as “very complicated,” while Tanya said, “This is a person who’s been in our life for a very long time, who wreaked havoc on our family. It's like the end of a chapter.”

For those who may not know, on June 12, 1994, Nicole, 35, and her friend Ron Goldman, 25, were found brutally stabbed to death in their Los Angeles condominium. Though he was acquitted of the double murder in October 1995, O.J. was deemed liable for the deaths in 1997 in a new lawsuit brought by the Brown and Goldman families.

Nicole, an 18-year-old aspiring model and photographer, met (1977) and then married (1985) O.J. while working at a Los Angeles restaurant.

Sisters of Nicole Brown Simpson reflect on O.J.’s violent actions

"He was just her boyfriend to us," Dominique told People. But when Nicole invited her sisters to upstate New York to watch one of O.J.'s games, Dominique recalls thinking of the star player as an amazing guy because when he made a touchdown, "he looked up at all of us." The good time, however, soon turned bad like always, per Dominique, who says O.J. "flipped out" after seeing Nicole fraternizing with a mutual friend at the game. "He had her upstairs in the bathroom crying. He said, 'You embarrassed me.'"

When Nicole got pregnant with O.J.’s child, her sister says Nicole thought things would change for the better after having a child. (Nicole and O.J. share two children, daughter Sydney, now 38, and son Justin, 35.) However, in reality, O.J. only became worse during Brown’s pregnancy, calling her a “fat pig,” per Denise.

Brown’s sisters also recall the worst phase of their life in a new Lifetime documentary — Here’s what they say!

In the upcoming documentary titled The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, the Brown sisters recount an incident during a family vacation in Hawaii when O.J. abused Nicole after a gay restaurant guest kissed their son Justin on the forehead. Still, Denise says she thought that the incidents of violence between her sister and brother-in-law were isolated.

Tanya, the youngest Brown sister, meanwhile, says she only realized the extent of O.J.’s violence during his trial for her sister’s murder. “I was looking at the pictures, and then I looked at him, and I remember saying, ‘How can you do something like this to someone you love?’” The picture in question, shown in court, featured Nicole’s bruised face, taken by Denise in 1989.

When Denise learned of her sister’s death, she says she instantly knew who was the culprit. “It was gut-wrenching. I grabbed the phone, and the detective said, ‘Your sister’s been killed.’ I said, ‘Oh my God, he did it; he finally did it.’ I knew in my heart [it was O.J.],” she claims.

When the Brown family thinks of their slain late sister, they remember the brief period of joy and independence she relished after her split from Simpson and before her death.

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson will air over two nights on June 1 and 2 on Lifetime.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

