'Oh hi': Justin Bieber posts picture of wife Hailey in blue bob-cut wig, cuddles with her after fifth wedding anniversary celebrations

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been enjoying some quality time together after celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary recently. The couple who got married in 2018 went on a quick trip to Japan prior to their special day and Justin proceeded to share pictures from their park dates in Tokyo. The singer's heart-touching anniversary note for the model also went viral as people couldn't get enough of it. The 29-year-old returned to Instagram last month.

He made his first post after a gap of three months and fans were ecstatic that Justin was back after his social media hiatus. He has since been sharing several images of his life with Hailey including their dates, selfies, and loved-up photos. Recently, he shared a solo picture of the Rhode founder posing in a blue bob-cut wig and a cute picture of them cuddling.

Justin Bieber posts picture of Hailey in blue bob-cut wig

The quirky photo of Hailey features her wearing a white tank top, a dark blue hoodie, and her signature B necklace. Alongside her sleek golden bracelet and hoop earrings, the 26-year-old accessorized the look with a goofy blue bob-cut wig. The image was a mirror selfie taken by the socialite herself with a matching blue digital camera. Justin posted the picture on his Instagram a few hours back with no caption. Hailey commented on it soon after.

Hailey and Justin Bieber cuddle in loved-up picture

"Oh hi," she replied to the image. One user wrote, "Blue Fairytale [fairy emoji]." Another said, "Hailey looks gorgeous" and "Best couple ever." A third felt, "Gorgeous as always." Meanwhile, the other picture of the two was posted by Justin on his Instagram story. The two looked cozy on the couch as they cuddled together in matching black looks. It saw Justin with his arm around Hailey as they lounged around. The model had a smile on her face.

She donned a black hoodie with matching pants while Justin wore a white vest, a black cardigan, his signature loose pants, and a black cap. Justin also shared pictures from their Japan trip on his Instagram. The images included a peek into him sitting on a couch with colorful cushions, them posing on a swing set and a bench in a garden, and wearing black leather looks for a date night. "Thank you [Japan flag] love you," he captioned the post. In his anniversary post, Justin called Hailey "most precious" and his beloved who captivated his heart.

