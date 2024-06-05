Paris Hilton Victim Of Recent TikTok Cyberattack; Social Media Giants ‘Collaborating Closely’ To Safeguard Accounts

Paris Hilton has become a target along with other celebrities in a recently noticed TikTok cyber attack. It looks like it is not just the celebrities that have been targeted, but also some of the major brands and media companies such as CNN as well have been victims of the online attack.

In a recently witnessed cyber attack, many accounts of famed celebrities along with big brands had been targeted. One of the victims in this recently surfaced cyberattack happens to be the pop icon Paris Hilton.

Talking about the incident and shedding light on the details of the account of the media personality, a source at the social media company spoke to Reuters.

As per the insider at TikTok, the account of the Nothing in This World artist was targeted but luckily it wasn't compromised.

While it wasn’t just Paris Hilton who is among the many celebrities, whose account was targeted, even media outlets such as CNN had to experience the same issue.

Talking about this attack that had affected CNN and others, a spokesperson from TikTok issued a statement.

The statement that has been quoted by Sky News reads, "We have been collaborating closely with CNN to restore account access.”

It further also reads that the company is currently working towards implementing “enhanced security measures” in an attempt to safeguard the accounts, while “moving forward."

The social media giants also noted that the number of accounts that had been compromised in the recent cyber attack is "very small."

The company further claimed that it is working closely with the affected people and helping them with procedures, if they plan to restore their hacked account.

TikTok faces issues with its US base

The parent company of TikTok, ByteDance is at present facing legal challenges. ByteDance is currently fighting the legal proceedings that force it to sell TikTok by next January.

If not adhered to, the social media platform might face a ban in the US region.

Even the White House wants to have the Chinese-based ownership end soon, on national security grounds.

In their argument, TikTok has stated that it will not leak the data of its US users to the Chinese government. They have further claimed that the company has taken substantial measures to protect the privacy of its users.

