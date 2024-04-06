Sacha Baron Cohen Files For Divorce From Wife Isla Fisher After 13 Years Of Marriage; Find DETAILS Inside

Sacha Baron Cohen and his wife, Isla Fisher, have announced their separation through Instagram. The couple has been married for 13 years and has known each other for more than two decades. The partners, who have three kids together, revealed that they respect each other and ask for privacy from fans.

Cohen and Isla tied the knot in 2010 after eight years together. In a joint statement, the exes referred to their marriage as a tennis match and said it was time to put the racquets down.

Joint Statement By Sacha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher

On Instagram, the Borat star announced his divorce from his wife. The actor wrote, "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage."

He further added, "We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We will forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

In an older interview with the New York Times, The Dictator star opened up about his first meeting with his wife, saying, "She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don't know if she did. It's taken her about 20 years to know."

Rebel Wilson's Allegations On Sacha Baron Cohen

While Sacha Baron Cohen's married life topples down, Rebel Wilson, in her memoir, accuses Cohen of sexually harassing her on the sets of Grimsby. Cohen's team released a video of the actors getting intimate with each other to deny any wrongdoing.

As the matter escalated, Wilson released a statement where she stated, "It is an a**hole move to release footage of one part of that disgusting episode while leaving out everything that preceded it, including my horrified refusal to stick my finger up SBC's butt."

The Australian actress further wrote, "This could not have possibly been for the film as the director, Louis Leterrier, was not even present. What this edited video shows is what I had to do in order to get out of the room. Releasing an unauthorized and misleading behind-the-scenes video without my approval is SBC's latest way of bullying and gaslighting me."

To refute the allegations, Cohen's team shared, "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during, and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

Currently, Sacha Baron Cohen is focusing on his broken marriage with Isla Fisher.

