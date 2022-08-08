EXCLUSIVE: Pishachini's Nyrraa Banerji on supernatural shows being trolled; Getting fame from TV than movies

Nyrraa Banerji is excited about her supernatural show, Pishachini's premiere. The actress plays the lead role of Pishachini, and apart from her, Harsh Rajput and Jiya Shankar will also be seen in pivotal roles. Ahead of the show going on air, Nyrra Banerji spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and shared her thoughts about doing another supernatural saga. In this interaction, she opened up about her character Rani, her apprehension before signing Pishachini, the genre facing the wrath of the netizens, and a lot more. Read on:

On the feedback received by the audience for the promo

Nyrraa Banerji shared the feedback she has received for the Pishachini's promo and said, "I read comments such as, 'If the Pishachini is so beautiful, we are ready to sacrifice ourselves, please come to our homes and destroy us (laughs).' They are finding this very unique. Usually, witches are supposed to look very cocky but here the whole point is to look very glamorous, hot, and enchanting so that you can charm through your beauty. I am wearing very contemporary clothes that look very queenly and 'princessly' which have come across in all the three promos. My name is Rani in the show and they wanted me to look like the queen of darkness and beauty - the Indian Medusa."

On being apprehensive before taking up Pishachini

Nyrraa, who has earlier done Divya Drishti - a supernatural show, was apprehensive about delving into the same genre once again. She said, "I was in two minds before saying yes to Pishachini, the reasons being, I've worked with all the leading channels and only Colors was left. The second reason is that I am playing the titular role, it may be a negative role but the show is on me. These are the two positive driving factors, due to which I was inclined to do this. Before this show, I was playing the negative lead in the television show, Raksha Bandhan, I was a protagonist, then an antagonist, and here the story is about the antagonist, which is me. And, because it would be a back-to-back negative role, I was still apprehensive. I took time and tried to understand the character, and eventually gave my nod."

On supernatural shows being trolled

Talking about this, Pishachini actress Nyrra Banerji said, "We have freedom of speech, people will like and some people will not like. Some people will troll you and some will love you, it's a part and parcel of your job. We have audiences for this. Some don't like watching, some love it. So, it's a balance of positive and negative. I'm doing my job, and people who like me will watch my show. People who do not like the genre will not watch it. But if the show is a super hit, they will want to watch the show."

On taking the risk of switching from movies to TV shows

"My casting director who cast me for my first tv series, Divya Drishti, said, 'Nyrra, the kind of movies you have done, you have not got the popularity what you would get by doing a TV show because the TV show is a household entertainment channel. Everybody watches it on regular basis. Movie comes and goes. If it's a hit people will know you, if it's a flop, people will not know you. Do TV, you'll get recognition. And, that's exactly what happened. I am more popular than I was. People are aware of the film, One Night Stand but they can't easily recall that oh, she's the same girl. So, that's the difference now," said the actress.

About Pishachini

"The story is about a Pishachini, and how she deals with human beings. She is targetting the Rajput family because she wants something out of them. There is this girl Pavitra who realises that there is something off about Rani because even she has some powers, which she has inherited. There is a history between her ancestors and me when I was alive as a human being. She's just trying to protect the family but the actual war is between me and her. I am playing the titular role and how I deal, and play with humans because I am powerful and beautiful and have the strength to manipulate and play," concluded Nyrraa Banerji.

