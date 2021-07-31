Susan Sarandon REVEALS being nervous at The Rocky Horror Picture Show audition; Sang THIS song later

Susan Sarandon has recently shared her side of the story while auditioning for The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The actress, 74, has opened up on not being too willing to sing out of nervousness, but later was chosen for the project by the casting directors. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, via Entertainment Weekly, Sarandon shared that she landed the role of Janet Weiss by performing her rendition of the song ‘Happy Birthday.’

"A friend of mine was in the stage show in L.A., so I knew Tim Curry," Sarandon began sharing some details from the day. She recalled going for the audition one day, and was asked to “read”. After a while, when the casting directors asked her to sing, and she was reluctant in doing so, the actress was asked to perform ‘Happy Birthday.’ “And so, I said, 'No, I can't really sing. Actually, I'm kind of phobic about singing.' And they said, 'Well, can you sing 'Happy Birthday?'" added Sarandon.

The Thelma and Louise actress only had a few movies and television shows in her credit at that point, hence she recalled having to take a major decision with The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

"So I actually went against my better judgment, thinking that maybe I would finally get over this phobia that I had about singing out loud, because I realized that it was just all ego," she shared, adding that after the recording session, she got “somewhat over it.” Later, she got chosen for an important part of the project.

Saradon’s ‘Touch-a-Touch-a-Touch-a-Touch Me’ song had become quite popular, as people started trademarking the song with her character Janet. Other songs from the movie included ‘Dammit Janet,’ ‘Over at the Frankenstein Place,’ and ‘Super Heroes.’

