Taylor Swift Reveals New The Tortured Poets Department Lyrics; Drops Easter Egg About Producer

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Taylor Swift’s next album, The Tortured Poets Department. The Reputation singer is famously known for dropping easter eggs in her songs, and her fans try to decode them with conviction.

The 34-year-old singer is being talked about again due to her upcoming album. The singer made headlines over the weekend as she was seen with her beau, Travis Kelce, attending Coachella. Many fans got a glimpse of the couple dancing together and enjoying the festival. The couple vibed at Jack Antonoff’s and Ice Spice’s sets.

The swifties are not leaving any blank spaces when it comes to decoding another Easter egg seemingly dropped by the Red singer. Ahead of her new album’s release, it is assumed by fans that Swift dropped an important hint in a photo shared on her social media accounts including Instagram.

Fan's theory on Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department

Swifties have already started decoding the alleged easter egg dropped in the picture shared by the singer. On Instagram, Swift posted a picture of herself holding a vinyl version of her upcoming album.

She captioned the post, “I wish I could un-recall how we almost had it all.” The caption is assumed to be a lyric in one of the songs featured in the album.

A major easter egg, as per fans, is about the album's producer. The fans have presumed who will be the producer of her next album via the vinyl Swift held in the picture.

Fans discovered the letters on the vinyl that spelled ‘ESSNER’. Fans have presumed that her upcoming album will be produced by Aaron Dessner, who has already produced Swift’s Folklore and Evermore. Check the post made by a fan on X:

🚨 AARON DESSNER IS ONE OF THE PRODUCERS ON TTPD THIS IS SO EXCITING pic.twitter.com/2aMQ2hUXZi — willnights 🐍🤍 (@willnights1) April 14, 2024

As per Taylor Swift's Instagram announcement, The Tortured Poets Department will be available on Friday, April 19.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Coachella

Fans were absolutely excited to see Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Coachella. The couple seemed to have enjoyed the festival to the fullest.

As per a video shared by an X user who attended the festival, the couple was seen hanging out with Eras tour opening act performer Sabrina Carpenter, who also debuted her Coachella performance this Friday. Along with her, they were seen hanging out with the Saltburn star Barry Keoghan.

Not just that but many fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey were also ecstatic as they saw the singer and Teresa Giudice pose together for a photo during the festival.

Meanwhile, Swifties are excited to see what their favorite singer-songwriter has in store when it comes to her upcoming album.