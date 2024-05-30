Teen Mom Star Mackenzie McKee Gets Engaged To Khesanio Hall; Opens Up About 'Wedding Planning'

Mackenzie McKee and Khesanio Hall are getting married! The 29-year-old Reality TV personality recently revealed the exciting news of her upcoming wedding on Instagram with a carousel of pictures where the couple is seen popping champagne and embracing each other warmly as they celebrate the next chapter of their lives. She also spoke in detail about her wedding plan in an interview.

Footballer Khesanio Hall gets down on one knee to propose girlfriend Mackenzie McKee

“I got engaged last night. This is a very new thing, very new thing. This was just a big surprise,” Mackenzie said in an interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 29.

The Teen Mom star shared that her dad and sisters were flown in by Khesanio, to make the moment of his proposal special for her. She revealed he even involved something from her late mother, Angie Douthit who passed away in December 2019 after suffering from brain cancer. It was in the April 2020 episode of Teen Mom, OG Angie’s journey was featured.

Before she met Khesanio, Mackenzie had a turbulent relationship with Josh McKee whom she married in August 2013. They have three children together: Gannon born in 2011, Jaxie born in 2014, and Broncs born in 2016.

Mackenzie shares her experience being in a relationship with Khesaino

Mackenzie reflected on their whirlwind romance when asked about its super fast-moving relationship with Khesaino saying, "We met one night and then we talked every night after that."

She further added, "We kind of knew, and it’s almost been two years and there’s not one day that I doubted or had any doubts. I’m just really happy and I’ve never had this kind of love. I just really, really look up to him as a person and he just kind of stepped in and raised these kids."

Mackenzie hinted at moving forward with Khesanio earlier than this. After a fan commented on a February beach photo asking if the two were engaged, she responded: "Mack Hall don’t sound too bad does it."

Teen Mom is an MTV reality series that originated as a spin-off from its hit show 16 and Pregnant. It tracks young mothers through teenage pregnancy, motherhood, and their own personal relationships’ intricacies. The last episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion (season 3) aired on Wednesday, May 29. The following day premieres Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season 2), Thursday May 30.

