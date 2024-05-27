‘That Was A Hard Time’: Director Kelsey Mann Reveals Reason To Introduce ‘Teenage Emotions’ In Inside Out 2

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has a lot of excitement as teenage emotions are introduced into Riley's mind. Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui have been injected into the sequel, joining the original emotions- Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust. This combination guarantees an emotional rollercoaster for the audience.

Teenage turmoil: New emotions, new challenges

The director has a personal connection to the film’s new direction. “I’m smack dab in the middle of it,” Mann said about his two kids, aged 16 and 15 respectively. Reflecting on his own teenage years, he said, “But I really zeroed in on the idea of Riley being a teenager because that was a hard time in my own life.”

He continues, “The first film did a lot of good in this world—giving people a new way to talk about their feelings, and if we can do something like that for teenagers around the world, then sign me up—I want to be part of that.”

Audiences will see a mental renovation in Inside Out 2. Now, there is a team of builders working on Riley’s mind, so these new emotions have somewhere to stay since she is older than ever before.

Joy and their old companions are surprised by this sudden change of events brought by all these fresh faces; hence, they cannot make heads or tails out of them. This scenario sets the stage for intriguing dynamics and challenges as Riley navigates her teenage years.

Stellar cast and release

Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, and Ayo Edebiri comprise the star-studded voice cast of this movie. Their performances promise depth alongside humor, which together contribute to making sense of the changing face of the emotional landscape. Inside Out 2, directed by Kelsey Mann, will be released on June 14 in Indian theaters.

Inside Out 2 is set to resonate with audiences thanks to its engaging premise and talented cast, providing a fresh perspective on the complexities of teenage emotions.

More on the movie

Inside Out 2 is produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. It is a subsequent film to Inside Out of 2015 that promises to delve into new emotional depths. Being directed by Kelsey Mann in his first feature film and produced by Mark Nielsen, with Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein as the screenwriters.

The film brings back many previous characters, including Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan, while introducing fresh faces like Tony Hale instead of Bill Hader and Liza Lapira instead of Mindy Kaling. The list finally includes Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kensington Tallman, who replaced Kaitlyn Dias.

Since it was unveiled during the D23 Expo held in September 2022, people have been looking forward to watching Inside Out 2. In addition, teenage emotions, including Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui, are introduced as part of Riley’s mind-expanding emotional landscape.

This new approach seeks to reflect the intricacies surrounding adolescence. By infusing his own experiences with his adolescent kids, Mann endeavors to bring credibility into these new emotions.

