‘The Utmost Gentleman': Saved By The Bell Alum Tiffani Thiessen Announces Father's Passing

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Tiffani Thiessen touched hearts with her beautiful message for her late father. The Saved by the Bell star is mourning the loss of her father Frank who passed away on Friday, May 24. He was 85. Remembering his good deeds and the kind of love and light he shared with the world, Thiessen penned down a heartfelt note for her father.

The actress took a trip down memory lane with a carousel of pictures attached to the post on Instagram, which glimpsed special times from her childhood. Thiessen’s minutely curated post was acknowledged by her family and friends, including some celebrity names.

Tiffani Thiessen shares an ode to her father

The 50-year-old actress shared the unfortunate news of her father Frank Thiessen’s passing on Instagram this week. Her late father, who was a landscape architect, was described as a gentleman and lover of “many things.” Tiffani Thiessen detailed the little things of life that her father was fond of, like animals, plants, chocolate, jazz, lottery tickets, cars, watches, “anything citrus” and good Italian pasta.

In a beautiful turn of words, the 1990s teen idol explained how Frank loved his family the most. "He was a quiet man, but was never quiet about showing his love for us. He was kind, had a sweet sense of humor and was the utmost gentleman," Thiessen wrote. She also thoughtfully added that her father was "LOVED" by everyone who knew him. "He truly had a heart of gold."

Thiessen, who is married to actor Brady Smith and shares kids, Holt, 8, and Harper, 13 with him, praised Frank for being a dedicated husband, a wonderful dad, and “Gramps” to her kids. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star admitted to feeling heartbroken upon his passing but felt comfort knowing that Frank is “at peace now.”

The sweet carousel of pictures attached presented Frank donning a cowboy hat in the first slide; a happy family photo with the grandkids in the next, and more captures of special moments spending time with Holt and Harper. Around the end, Thiessen slid in a snap from her wedding day, dancing with her father, and concluded the post with an adorable black-and-white picture of a young Frank holding little Tiffani in his arms.

In the note, the She Fought Alone star also promised to take care of her mother and thanked him for always loving her against all odds. “I love you, Daddy. We miss you so much,” Thiessen’s tribute concluded.

The mother of two’s post was acknowledged by her Saved by the Bell co-star, Mario Lopez sending prayers and blessings. “Losing a parent is so incredibly hard. I can’t imagine your pain and grief at this time… Love you honey, sending nothing but love,” a part of the comment read.

Thiessen’s mother, Robyn emotionally wrote, “Forever in my…and always with me,” with a heartbroken emoji. Thiessen’s husband, Brady Smith also added a sweet note under the post, promising to take care of his daughter and expressing gratitude for his presence. 7th Heaven star Beverly Mithcell and Sugar & Spice actress Marlo Sokoloff also shared insights.

Tiffani Thiessen called out ex-boyfriend’s jealousy on Beverly Hills sets

Earlier this month, Thiessen, who runs her own cooking show, Dinner at Tiffani’s, opened up about her time on the sets of Beverly Hills, 90210 after she was brought in to replace Shannen Doherty’s character in 1994. Thiessen, who played the baddie Valerie Malone was stressed out about filming with the 90210 cast who had already bonded over the four years since 1990.

She confirmed that ex-Brian Austin Green, who played David Silver in the series, was extremely insecure about her doing intimate scenes with the 90210 co-stars. The duo dated from 1992 to 1995. “I had a boyfriend who definitely was probably not the most secure with me being there,” Thiessen told the US Weekly.

The claims followed Green’s confession on Dohery’s podcast, Let’s Be Clear, where he owned to feeling “incredibly jealous” upon seeing Thiessen with his other co-stars.

