EXCLUSIVE: Chris Lowell on Leighton Meester's How I Met Your Father cameo & why he hopes she returns for more

After How I Met Your Father premiered its first season, fans took no time to get attached to the new group featuring Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Francia Raisa and Tien Tran. As the show airs its season one finale, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Chris dishes on the gang's dynamic, Leighton Meester's cameo and more.

How I Met Your Father which is a spin-off of How I Met Your Mother aired its first episode on January 18. The show which has also been executive produced by Hilary Duff introduced us to a new TV gang that takes us through the hang-ups of love and life in the modern-day New York crazed dating apps and social media. Pinkvilla received the humble opportunity of exclusively chatting with Chris Lowell who spoke about what it was like working on the show and particularly the charm of Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester who appeared in a special cameo as his character Jesse's ex-girlfriend Meredith.

Considering Meester's cameo was kept under wraps by the makers, it turned out to be a happy surprise as she was introduced on the show. When asked if Meester and he had an instant connection after meeting on set, Lowell quipped, "I absolutely had an instant connection with her. I fell in love with her the moment she came on set." Gushing about his co-star, Lowell continued, "She's such a down to earth person. I think she and I have a similar approach to acting and to comedy. Every day that we got to work together were some of my favourite days on the show."

While the makers are yet to confirm if Meester will in fact reprise her role for a second season, Lowell admitted that he's hopeful for the same as he said, "I hope we get more of her because selfishly I just want to keep doing scenes with her."

As for the rest of the cast members, Lowell maintained that it was the first table read that sealed the deal when it comes to the bonding of the group. Despite not having met or worked with each other in the past, Chris while talking about how they successfully found the group dynamic added, "The moment we started reading the script, the words just flew off the page." Speaking about how their offscreen rapport also reflected onscreen, he added, "As soon as we finish a take, everyone starts complementing each other. It's fun to be surrounded by your biggest fans and to be around people who are inspiring you. I genuinely do believe we have love for each other."

How I Met Your Father has been created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. The show's first season is all set to premiere its tenth and final episode on March 15, 2022.

