‘Very Much Stood By Him’: Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Supported Him Amid Recent Legal Drama, Sources Reveal

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Late musician Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, reportedly stood by him during trying times. The latter had been super supportive of him” during his legal drama with ex-fiancée Maya Henry, an insider reported to PEOPLE. The One Direction alum passed away after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, October 16.

The couple, who had been dating for two years until his death, were first seen together publicly in October 2022. Although they kept their relationship private, Cassidy shared glimpses of their romance on Instagram and rare red-carpet appearances.

On October 17, a source told PEOPLE that the Strip That Down crooner was “overwhelmed by all the legal issues” involving his ex-fiance. In a miscellaneous TikTok video earlier this month, Henry — who’s also the author of the novel Looking Forward — alleged that her ex (Payne) at the time continues to "blow up" her phone.

"It's always from different phone numbers too. I never know where it's going to come from . . . Also [he] will email me," she claimed. "Not only me, but he'll blow up my mom's phone. Is that normal behavior to you?" she added. Henry also alleged that Payne “weaponized” his One Direction fandom against her.

“He says that he 'preys on One Direction fans because they will always be loyal to him and they won't tell on him,' " she added. The author had also issued a cease-and-desist order against the singer. The former couple got engaged and later called off their relationship in 2022.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of Payne’s tragic death, various reports have been circulating addressing the details of its cause. As per a preliminary autopsy report, the Steal My Girl singer passed away from multiple injuries and "internal and external" hemorrhages caused by his fall. As per PEOPLE, the report was proven legit by The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office.

The Night Changes singer is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear Grey, with his ex, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.