Khloe Kardashian Offers Glimpse Into Kardashian-Jenner Kids' 'Cutest' Halloween Bash; See HERE

Khloé Kardashian shared cute photos from her annual Halloween pumpkin-decorating bash, offering followers a glimpse inside the Kardashian-Jenner family's festive celebrations.

The Good American co-founder shared many photos and videos from the event on Instagram Stories and Snapchat, showcasing the fun activities and decorations that filled the day. The Kardashian-Jenner's Halloween party has become a family tradition, and 2024 was no exception.

On Sunday, October 20, Khloé shared photos of her family's Halloween celebrations on social media, including matching skeleton-inspired outfits for daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2.

In one photo, Khloé carried Tatum in her arms while holding True's hand as they posed in their spooky outfits. The trio was seen having fun at the pumpkin party, and Khloé captioned one photo with, "Come inside my 2024 cousins pumpkin party!" and linked to more snaps on Snapchat.

Kris Jenner, the Kardashian-Jenner mother, also attended the event dressed as Snow White. Khloé posted a lighthearted moment from the party, writing, “My mom showed [up] as Snow White! I thought one of my sisters hired a Disney Princess, but no… it was @krisjenner,” with colorful heart emojis.

The festive event would not be complete without themed treats and amazing decorations. Khloé shared a glimpse at Cake Gourmet Sugar Service's Halloween-themed sweet treats, which included decorated cakes and biscuits. "The cutest Halloween sweet treats," she captioned a photo of the baked goodies.

Another highlight of the event was Mr. Jack O' Lantern's pumpkin display, which Khloé praised on Instagram Stories. She shared a photo of the pumpkins, thanking the vendor for their efforts in creating a picture-perfect fall setting. The decorations didn't end there; Khloé's posts also included children playing with blue slime, a party favorite.

"It's not a party without the slime," she captioned a video, adding a ghost emoji. She went on, "Slime is always at our parties and the kids never get tired of it. We always try to incorporate new stuff, but slime wins every time... right, True?"

The pumpkin-decorating bash included more than just slime. Khloé shared videos of many fun activities for the kids, such as canvas painting and pumpkin decoration stations. The children engaged in these hands-on activities, and Khloé's daughter, True, seemed to enjoy herself.

Last year, the Kardashian-Jenners also celebrated Halloween in style, with Khloé sharing photos of her children playing with pink slime in a glitter bowl.

These annual events have become a tradition for the family, and Khloé's attention to detail is evident in every aspect of the celebrations. Khloé ensures that her children and their relatives have a great Halloween experience every year, with creative activities and themed decor.

