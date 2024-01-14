Was Taylor Swift secretly FaceTiming Travis Kelce at the Golden Globes?

Golden Globes 2024 has been a lip-reading contest of sorts with fans eagerly dissecting every little interaction between celebrities. Whether it’s Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner lovingly talking to each other or Selena Gomez supposedly spilling some juicy gossip to her friends. The internet is buzzing with lip-readers sharing their interpretations of what these famous faces might have been discussing

The latest addition to this trend is a new video of Taylor Swift in between a commercial break at the Golden Globes- in which she appears to be talking to someone on FaceTime.

ALSO READ: What did Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes wear to support their men during the Chiefs vs Dolphins game?

Who did Taylor Swift FaceTime during the Golden Globes?

Taylor Swift’s appeal and fame are such that people scrutinize every little thing about her. From her choice of a green dress at a prestigious award show to catching her FaceTiming someone during a commercial break at the Golden Globes, her fans don't miss a beat.

In a video that is being widely circulated, Taylor Swift is seen FaceTiming someone during the ceremony. While it’s not clear who she is talking to, from her lip moments and expressions, her fans on the internet began speculating that it must be her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

Before the ceremony there were even some speculations that Kelce and Swift would make their red-carpet debut at the Golden Globes, sparking major excitement among fans. Unfortunately, Travis Kelce had a match on the same day which prevented him from accompanying his girlfriend to the prestigious event where she was also nominated.

Instead, her best friend Keleigh Sperry accompanied her to the event. Although they couldn't attend together, it appears that the popular singer wanted to share a sneak peek of the event with Kelce, as suggested by her fans on Twitter.

“She looks like she was FaceTiming Travis,” a user wrote on X. “You can read her lips.”

Some agreed to that assessment, while others argued that it could be her parents or even Travis Kelce’s parents or anyone literally, as the face of the recipient of the FaceTime call is not visible.

Taylor Swift’s early exit from the Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2024 was an interesting ceremony with many high points as well as some low points. One of the high points was the presence of Taylor Swift at the event who was also a nominee in the Cinematic and Box Office achievement category for her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Ultimately, though, that award was bagged by Margot Robbie’s Barbie, which was one of the most influential films of the last year as well as the highest earner at the box office. The film also being the most successful film directed by a female director made it even more special.

That’s why there was no worry of a loss, as Taylor Swift led the applause for Barbie film’s achievement when the award was finally announced. Many fans noted that the Lover singer made an exit soon after that award was announced.

ALSO READ: How did Taylor Swift make 2023 her year? Exploring highlights of Anti-Hero singer's success as she tops the list of Most Intriguing People