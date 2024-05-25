Courteney Cox's character Monica from Friends is one of the most iconic characters of all time, be it for her OCD habits or her weird statements. Recently, Courteney Cox shared a humorous video on Instagram while channeling her inner Monica. The actress posted a video clip of herself saying, "I love Miami!" while wearing a black bikini and matching crochet cover-up inside a Florida condo on Wednesday.

Courteney Cox recreates Monica Geller's iconic frizzy hair scene

The actress posted a video clip of herself saying, "I love Miami!" while wearing a black bikini and matching crochet cover-up inside a Florida condo on Wednesday. A voiceover of one of Cox's lines from Friends plays as her hair, which was shining and sleek indoors, quickly changes into enormous waves as she steps outside.

She says, "It's the humidity," which is Monica's line regarding her hair in a season 9 episode where the group travels to Barbados. A still from the episode showing Monica attempting to control her hair with a backward baseball cap served as her Instagram thumbnail.

This is not the first time Cox has made fun of her character on social media. The actress asked fans to stop sending her the gif of herself as Monica from "The One With All the Thanksgivings" episode since she celebrated Thanksgiving with a humorous video last year.

Cox spoke candidly earlier this week over the passing of her friend and co-star Chandler Bing, who portrayed her husband in the series. About seven months after Perry's passing, Cox said she can still sense his presence. In an interview with CBS Sunday, she recalled her co-star as likely one of the world's funniest people.

