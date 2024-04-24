Adrienne Bailon Speaks About Her Reunion with Nautri

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is glad to have made amends with her former girl group member, Nautri Naughton. The duo was part of an American girl group known as the 3LW which included Bailon, Naughton and Kiely Williams, the fans know that Jessica Benson later replaced Nautri Naughton when the issues between Nautri, the other two girls and management increased and how Naughton was made to leave the group. Nevertheless, Bailon recently spoke to the PEOPLE about their current reconciliation.

Adrienne - Nautri’s Reconciliation

On 20th April, Bailon spoke to the PEOPLE exclusively at the LA VOÛTE Tour, it was a shopping pop-up experience of her new clothing line. On the event day, the singer/actress opened up about her issues with a former 3LW member, Nautri Naughton and how women need to be in a positive space with each other. She also expressed that she is glad to have made amends with the Power actress.

Adrienne also talked about both of them being mothers now and grown women. Bailon has a son, Ever James who is 20 months and Naughton is blessed with 2 children namely a daughter, Zuri and a son, Tru Xavier. The whole reconciliation on Internation Television in 2017 was when Naughton went as a guest on The Real where the co-host, Adrienne apologized for her behaviour. "I genuinely from the bottom of my heart never meant any harm towards you. I think you're talented and beautiful," Bailon-Houghton said, in part on her show.

The 2002 Drama Of 3LW: Details

Adrienne and Nautri who are currently 39 years old years were just a bunch of teenagers when their girl group, 3 Little Women also known as 3LW was formed along with Kiely Williams in the year 1999. Their group quickly received appreciation and love after giving hits like ‘No More’ and ‘Playas Gon’ Play.’ In 2002, Jessica Benson replaced Nautri after the increasing issues between the girls and the management. Bailon talked about how it is important to remember bad times and make them right.

If you must know, when the girl group split they went through some serious drama. Back in 2002, Nautri spoke to MTV that for several months the management had been trying to remove her from the group. After Naughton’s argument with Michelle Williams, 3LW’s manager and Kiely’s mom things escalated which led to Kiely & Adrienne cursing and throwing food on Naughton’s face and that was the last straw that she could take and decided to leave the girl group.

We’re glad to witness that Bailon and Nautri have sorted things and patched up, do you think Kiely Williams might board the reconciliation train, let us know in the comments below.

