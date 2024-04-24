What Happened To Garrison Brown's Cats After His Death? Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Reveals

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Reality TV star Garrison Brown, son of Janelle and her ex Kody Brown from Sister Wives', tragically passed away last month at 25. According to TMZ, the reason behind Garrison’s death was reportedly suicide. The outlet claimed that Garrison died at his Flagstaff, Arizona, home, where he had been living alone since being separated from his family. Janelle Brown announced the news on Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory,” the family wrote at that time.

Now, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown spoke about the three cats he left, including one he adopted just days before his death. Garrison’s last post on Instagram before his death was also about his most recent addition to his cat family. He wrote in the caption, "Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Revealed the Fate of Her Late Son Garrison's Cats Post His Death

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Janelle Brown updated her followers on what happened to son Garrison Brown's cats Catthew, Patches O'Houlihan, and Ms. Buttons after his death.

"Garrison's cats, Catthew and Patches are thriving at Logan and Michelle’s place and Ms Boots is living her best life with Aspyn and Mitch," the TLC star wrote, sharing photos of the pets in their new homes. "It was awesome that we could continue to take care of them like he would."

Advertisement

While Aspyn Thompson is the daughter of Janelle's sister wife, Christine Brown, and Kody, Logan Brown is the son of Janelle and Kody.

Garrison Brown first appeared on Sister Wives in 2010 alongside his parents and six siblings: Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19. Janelle and Kody, for their part, were married for more than two decades before she ended their spiritual marriage in December 2022.

Garrison Brown’s Love for Cats Is Well Known

Garrison Brown was a proud cat owner. Just like he introduced his latest addition to the cat family, he did the same when he adopted the first member of the family Catthew in January 2022. He had even asked for people’s suggestions for names from his followers. He adopted his second cat in December and named him Patches O’Houlihan.

He was honored by the High Country Humane Animal Shelter. For the love and care he showed to the cats at the shelter and adopted them from there, the Arizona-based organization named their cat adoption room after Garrison. After his death, fans shared their outpouring of love through donations to local cat shelters in Flagstaff, Arizona. High Country Humane received $13,000 in donations in his honor.

Sister Wives seasons 1-18 are available to stream on MAX and Discovery Plus.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Who was Garrison Brown? Sister Wives Star Kody And Janelle Brown's Son Passes Away At 25