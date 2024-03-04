What Is Lynda Carter’s Secret Behind Her Looks At 72? Wonder Woman Star Opens Up About Aging Gracefully

Popular star Lynda Carter spills her secrets about aging like fine wine. "People still recognize me all the time as Wonder Woman," she tells PEOPLE. "I don't know that I've changed too dramatically."

Noting that's because she hasn't had facelifts that could leave her looking like someone else, Carter says, "I don't cut my face, so I probably look just myself, but older."

"And the reason I've never had any facial surgery is just because I'm afraid. It's scary because we've all seen some bad ones," she adds.

So what's her secret to the youthful glow?

When asked about her secret to the youthful glow, with a chuckle, she explains that the result involves sitting in a chair surrounded by talented individuals who take care of her hair and makeup.

"Then, having somebody dress you, that has got something to do with it," she continues. "Actors and celebrities always look so great when they're on the red carpet, but when you see them in real life, they just look like a regular person with no makeup and their crummy clothes on. Everybody looks the same when they're not all dressed up."

Carter adds, "If everyone did a three-hour makeover before they left the house, then they'd all look amazing. What I'm trying to say is, there's a lot of effort behind those pictures. Don't think they walk out the door looking like that!"

Inspiration behind her new album, Letters from Earth

Carter, known not only for her iconic portrayal of Wonder Woman but also for her singing career, recently unveiled her latest single, Letters From Earth. The heartfelt song serves as a tribute to her late husband, lawyer Robert Altman, who passed away from blood cancer in 2021. She admits that, although it has been a while since his passing, she still misses him every day.

"We had such a wonderful relationship that it's hard," she says of navigating the world alone.

"He was the great love of my life," she tells PEOPLE about Altman, a lawyer and video game executive whom she married in 1984 and raised two children with. "I think of him every day. There's so much of my day-to-day where I find myself thinking, 'Oh, Robert will know.' Or if I'm on a flight, I still expect him to text to ask, "Did you land safely? Was everything alright?'"

Carter is now honoring Altman with a song she wrote for him called Letters From Earth. She says people are still surprised to find out she's a singer, though she was actually doing it before she became known as the lead of Wonder Woman when the show launched in 1976.

"I've been singing for over 50 years," she says with a laugh. "I started singing in clubs when I was 14, and I was writing music before I became an actor."

After marrying Altman in the early '80s and relocating to Washington, D.C., to raise her children, the star shared that she continues to receive offers for acting roles. However, she remains uncertain if pursuing acting is the path she wants to take at this stage of her life.