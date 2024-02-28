Who Was Lynda Carter's Ex-Husband Robert Altman? Exploring His Life As Wonder Woman Actress Shares Details

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Lynda Carter reveals that she has not been able to come out of the grief of her ex-husband Robert Altman’s death. Altman took his last breath in 2021 after battling a rare type of blood cancer. To honor her ex-husband, the Wonder Woman actress has released a new single called Letters From Earth.

Carter confessed that she had been singing since before the release of her show in 1976, and people are still shocked to find out about her talent. She said writing music and being around family members helped her get the mind out of Altman’s memories.

Who Was Robert Altman?

Robert Altman was an American lawyer and a video game executive. He was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Cleveland Park. Altman graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in political science. With both of his parents being lawyers, Robert returned to Washington and completed his studies at George Washington University Law School. He pursued his doctorate from there.

After practicing for a few years, Altman took up the case of Bank of Credit and Commercial International (BCCI). It was the most well-known case of Robert's career. Later, the law attorney joined hands with Christopher Weaver and co-founded the company ZeniMax Media in 2002. Soon, Carter's ex-husband stepped up to become the CEO of the company.

In his personal life, Robert Altman was married to Lynda Carter, the former Wonder Woman actress, in 1984. The couple soon welcomed their children, a daughter, and a son, in the following years. Altman died in 2021 after being diagnosed with leukemia.

What Is Carter's New Track Letters From Earth About?

Opening up to People Magazine about her new song dedicated to her ex-husband, Lynda Carter said, "The soul of the song is about how you miss a person so much because they're such a presence in your life that it's almost impossible to imagine that you won't physically see them again in this life. You wonder, 'How can I communicate with you? Where are you? You didn't just die — there's too much of you left on this earth, too many people that love you.'"

She added, "These letters are almost a prayer to your loved one. Hopefully, people will relate to it. It's a celebration of love, as much as it is heartbreaking." She continued, "Of course, the memory of them keeps your love alive. But it's still a mystery when you look up to the sky and wonder, 'Where did you go?'"

Lynda Carter and Robert Altman were married for 37 years.

