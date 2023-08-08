When will Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 232 release? Date, time, plot, and more explored

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are anxiously awaiting the final chapter of the Shinjuku showdown Arc, as Gojo faces off against Sukuna in a battle that has thrown all previous predictions out the window. This manga has always been one of the most exciting to read, and the stakes are even higher this time around. The question on everyone's mind is whether or not Gojo will win the battle before Sukuna gets the upper hand and puts a beloved hero in danger. Let's take a look at the release date, the time, and what's in store for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 232!

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232?

Another awesome chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen is here! This time it's Gojo vs. Sukuna, and it's gonna be a wild ride. This chapter will show us the secrets behind Gojo's awesome combos, and he's got the upper hand.

Hana Kurusu worries for Megumi's health because Megumi fought with the most powerful sorcerer alive and got injured. Moreover, considering Gojo's track record, it's no surprise Yuji and others worry that he may have forgotten the young wizard. The next chapter will likely shed light on Gojo's opinion on the matter.

Megumi is Gojo's student, who did everything in his power to protect from the evil Zenin clan. There's no way Gojo would let Megumi die because of Sukuna. Fans are desperately waiting for the new chapter to read how Gojo will save his favorite student.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 232: Release date, trailer and streaming details

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 232 will be available for streaming on August 20 at 8:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM CST / 11:00 AM ET on the following platforms: VIZ Media’s Jujutsu Kaizen portal, Shonen Jump’s manga reader app and Manga Plus.

After the chapter is released in Japan, it will be available in different time zones. You can check your time zone below.

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

