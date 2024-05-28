Where Does Judi Dench's Career Stand at the Moment; Here's What You Need to Know

Popular English actress and Golden Eye movie star Judi Dench, celebrated for her illustrious stage and screen career, hinted this week that her time in the film might be over. The Oscar winner, who last appeared in the 2022 movie Spirited, revealed at the Chelsea Flower Show in London that she has no upcoming movie projects, telling a journalist: “No, no. I can’t even see!”

In a recent scenario, The Mirror reported that Dame Judi’s agent had declined to comment further on her remarks. Their silence came after Judi Dench’s recent statements about her career.

Judi Dench, 89, battles UK’s leading cause of sight loss

Judi Dench, 89, suffers from macular degeneration, a condition affecting 1.5 million people in the UK. The update is that age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which affects over 700,000 people, is the leading cause of sight loss in the UK, according to the Macular Society.

This marks a shift from her previous determination to continue working, which she shared with Louis Theroux during a TV interview at her home. At that time, she said, "I don't want to retire. I'm not doing much at the moment because I can't see. It's bad."

"I have a photographic memory, so if someone tells me, This is your line, I can remember it."

Judi Dench: Stage icon to Bond's M

Judi Dench, known for her remarkable career in both film and theater, hints that her days on screen may be behind her. Speaking at the Chelsea Flower Show, Dench, last seen in 2022's Quintessentially British, mentioned she has no upcoming film projects due to her vision impairment. Additionally, her agent, as reported by the Mirror, offered no further remarks on the matter.

"Dench started her stage career in 1957 and became renowned as one of the world's top classical actresses. Her Oscar win came from just an eight-minute performance as Queen Elizabeth I in 1998's Shakespeare in Love. She gained a new following as M, James Bond's MI6 boss, appearing in eight films from 1995's GoldenEye to a cameo in 2015's Spectre.

