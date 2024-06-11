Who Is Brian Steel? Know About Young Thug’s Lawyer As He Gets Escorted Out Of Courtroom

Young Thug aka Jeffery Williams's YSL Rico trial is in the buzz, especially among his fans. But now, the case has elevated people’s interest in it as the rapper’s lawyer Brian Steel was escorted out of the courtroom under Contempt of court.

Brain Steel is currently becoming a prime topic among the rapper’s fans. Not much information is known about the attorney in mainstream media. Read ahead to get an insight into Steel’s life and why he was taken out of the courtroom under the aforementioned contempt.

Who is Brain Steel?

As per Times Now, Steel graduated from Fordham University School Of Law in 1990 and ever since 1991, he has been a defense lawyer.

As per the outlet, the attorney has taken up the cases from many states, including, North Carolina, Alabama, Virginia, South Carolina, California, Texas, Alabama, and Louisiana. He has 45 reversals and 300 published works to his credit, per the reports.

He is the current lawyer of rapper Young Thug, who has found himself entangled in the YSL Rico Case. As per Billboard, the rapper allegedly led the criminal street gang while he rose to fame and “authorized” many crimes.

He is charged with conspiracy to violate RICO, involvement in criminal gang activity, and possessing a machine gun as well, per the publication.

RICO Stands for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations. Along with the rapper, more than 27 people were indicted as well in Atlanta, Georgia. The case has been ongoing for the last two years, per the outlet.

As per the publication’s article, the trial is considered to be the longest in the history of the state of Georgia.

Why was Brian Steel escorted out of the court?

According to Power 105.1, during the YSL RICO trial, on June 10, During the proceeding, Steel mentioned a private meeting held between the judge, Ural Glanville, and prosecutors one of the state's witnesses.

They asked him to disclose how he got to know about this, but the attorney declined to reveal his source. Due to this, he was escorted out of the courtroom under the Contempt Of Court

As per the outlet, the attorney was asked to come back into the courtroom for the trial’s rest of the proceeding for the day. This act caught the attention of many netizens and Young Thugs fans.

