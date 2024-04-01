Who Is Courtney Murphy? All About The Australian Musician As He Is Diagnosed With Advanced Bowel Cancer

Followers of Perth musician Courtney Murphy have been hit by a strong wind of sadness as news of the artist being diagnosed with a type of cancer has surfaced.

Read on to learn who the 44-year-old singer is and the details of his health condition.

Who is Courtney Murphy?

Born on November 20, 1979, Courtney Murphy is a man of talent who was earlier seen on the reality TV series, Australian Idol. The singer, who also happened to have impressed the audience with his piano-playing skills was born in Perth, Western Australia.

The above-stated artist appeared on the stage of Australian Idol in the second season, which aired in the year 2004. His talents led him to the finals of the aforementioned show, however, Murphy finished in the third position

He finished the second season of Idol along with Casey Donovan, who was named the winner of the show, and Anthony Callea, being the runner-up.

Talking more about his achievements and talent, Murphy has become a big name in the Perth music industry, since the time he won the said reality TV series. He then landed a role in the Queen musical, We Will Rock You.

The talent-blessed artist has been earning well while following his passion for music, however, the reality that hit him and his family has put them in great shock.

Courtney Murphy diagnosed with bowel cancer

The appreciated contestant of Australian Idol has been diagnosed with advanced bowel cancer. The shocking news was revealed by his siblings Chris and Kieran on Monday as they launched a GoFundMe appeal for the artist.

“Our beautiful brother Courtney Murphy is in for the fight of his life,” they wrote.

The two siblings then went on to write, “It is with heavy hearts that we share Court has been diagnosed with advanced stage bowel cancer. It’s very serious.”

In the same statement that was released by Chris and Kieran, they further added, “As a self-employed musician, with a wife and three young children, Courtney will not be able to work for the foreseeable future, which leaves his young family fighting much harder than we want them to be.”

“Anyone who knows Courtney knows that his heart is as a big as his voice and we’ve set up this GoFundMe page in the hope that we can ease some of the burden on his young family,” read the announcement further.

The GoFundMe appeal that has raised more than $40,000, in the first six hours of its creation, also stated, “Any funds generated will go directly to Courtney Murphy, his wife Jane and children as they navigate the difficult road ahead.”

