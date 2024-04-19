Who Is Girl In Red? Meet Musician Who Opened For Taylor Swift As She Reveals Pop Star Send Her Handmade Paintings

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour featured a roster of talented emerging artists. Norwegian singer, Girl in Red got the opportunity to open for the pop star during multiple North American tour dates in 2023. While the 25-year-old artist is still filled with gratitude, Swift once packed it up with another kind gesture.

Girl in Red, originally Marie Ulven Ringheim, revealed a “cute little” gift the Grammy-winner sent her upon the release of Girl in Red’s debut album, If I Could Make It Go Quiet in 2021.

Who is Girl In Red?

Norwegian singer and songwriter, Marie Ulven Ringheim, gained popularity with her indie pop project, Girl in Red. Born in the quiet town of Horten, Norway, Ulven developed a interest in music from her grandfather who played the guitar and piano, per The Line of Best Fit.

Girl in Red released her first Extended Plays, Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Interestingly, they were recorded in her bedroom and based on mental health and romance. She debuted her studio album If I Could Make It Go Quiet in 2021, released through AWAL and rose to fame in the Norwegian music industry.

Cited as a queer icon, Girl in Red won three Norwegian Grammys for her debut album. In 2022, she also won the Telenor Culture Prize, per Telenor’s official site. Her latest and first major-label album, I’m Doing It Again Baby released on April 12 this year.

Ulven studied music production and songwriting at Westerdals Oslo School of Arts, Communication and Technology and resides in Grünerløkka district of Oslo. Taylor Swift is one of her biggest influences in the music sphere. Therefore, Girl in Red’s musical aesthetics bear similarities to the iconic songstress’, including nuances of love and heartbreak. The Norwegian artist also writes songs about her experience as a queer individual.

During the Eras Tour, Girl in Red collaborated with her musical idol, Swift, and served as the opening act for several of her sold-out shows.

Taylor Swift sent handmade gifts to Girl in Red

Talking to NME in a recent interview, the 25-year-old singer shared that Taylor Swift had sent her handmade paintings and a vinyl record as gifts. Girl in Red recounted, "That was right after my first album came out and she reposted my album, and I was like, what the hell? That’s insane.”

Ulven had sent the 34-year-old star a copy of her debut album. Swift responded with an email that stated her elation. “she emailed me being like, ‘Oh my God, you sent me your album. I was just about to order it, that’s so kind of you.’ Then she was like, I want to send you something," the i wanna be your girlfriend singer continued.

Thus, as a thankful gesture, Taylor sent Girl in Red some paintings and a vinyl that the latter claimed she already had. The singer called Swift a “gem, and she’s a very beautiful person.”

Furthermore, Girl in Red explained that she got Swift’s paintings “framed” and “got them hung up because it’s her little flowers and my lyrics on there. It’s a very cute little thing."

Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department is out on Friday, April 19.

