Who Was Beyonce's Uncle Rowland Martin 'Butch' Buyince? Find Out As Tina Knowles Announces The Death Of Older Brother

Beyoncé’s maternal uncle, Rowland Martin ‘Butch’ Buyince, who many believe looked a lot like the superstar singer herself is no more. He passed away over the weekend, as informed by Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles.

Sharing a sepia photo of her elder brother on her Instagram in the late hours of Sunday, February 25, Knowles wrote, “My Beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend.”

“I will miss him so much!"

Who was Rowland Martin ‘Butch’ Buyince? — Everything about Beyoncé’s late uncle

Tina Knowles in her aforementioned Instagram post provided, “He was a career Airforce man.”

Continuing, she reflected fondly on her departed brother’s hobbies and passion, adding, “He loved riding motorcycles was a black belt in Karate and had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks.”

She continued, “He was a great story teller. He had an incredible wife Jeanette and devoted daughter Dana two beautiful grandchildren Yvette and Roland. He was greatly loved.”

In her final tribute to her brother, Knowles bid farewell, stating, "Sail on Butch...Rowland Martin (Butch) Buyincé June 1946 – Feb 2024 Rest in Peace."

In Beyonce’s 2013 documentary, Life Is But a Dream, Beyonce’s late uncle revealed that the singer's name is derived from the Buyince family’s last name. “My sister Tina [Knowles] didn't think we had enough boys in the family to keep the [Buyince] name going, so she gave Beyoncé our last name as the first name.”

Advertisement

Fans send prayers to the family — Also compare his looks to Beyoncé’s

While fans and netizens in general commented their condolences in Tina Knowles’ Instagram comments section, they also drew similarities between Beyoncé and Buyince’s looks.

Instagram user Joshua Harris commented, “Y'all Got Some Strong Genes ‘Cause He Look Like Beyoncé. May This Beautiful Brotha Rest in Peace.”

User 2andfro added, “Your family’s side takes NO NAPS when it comes to genetics! Sheesh! May he RIP, and I’m sorry for your family’s loss.”

The sad news for Beyoncé and her family comes in just as the singer dropped the first country song of her upcoming country-themed new album titled Act II, scheduled to be released on March 29.

ALSO READ: 'TikTok Dancing In The Back': Internet Mocks Taylor Swift's Background Dancers As Concert Clip Goes Viral Online