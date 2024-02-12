Who Was Jason Isbell's First Wife? Exploring His Past Relationship Amid Divorce From Amanda Shires

Jason Isbell has filed for divorce from wife Amanda Shires, 11 years after marriage. As their divorce grabs headlines, people are also talking about Jason's ex-wife Shonna Tucker.

By Khushi Mishra
Published on Feb 12, 2024  |  01:32 AM IST |  246
Jason Isbell (Via IMDb)

The country couple Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires are going for a split! The couple filed for divorce recently and the news has left fans heartbroken as they would no longer see the two creating magic on stage together. Their stringent prenup agreement and its execution have raised quite a few eyebrows as well. While the couple is working their way through other dynamics of the divorce, people are also talking about Jason Isbell’s ex-wife Shonna Tucker. Where is she now? Find all the details inside.

Who was Jason Isbell’s first wife? 

The Dress Blues singer’s first wife’s name is Shonna Tucker. They were married between 2002-2007. 45-year-old Shonna has been the bassist in Drive By Truckers, where Isbell was also a member once. Jason left the band in 2007 to pursue new ventures in his career. He shifted a bit from American Rock to Country music. The Cover Me Up singer wanted to get on with his solo career. 

The two separated for various reasons and Shonna Tucker now has a new band named Shonna Tucker and Eye Candy. According to a report from Rolling Stone, 45-year-old Jason indulged in infidelity and affairs outside of his marriage which led to a divorce. 

Their split caused issues within the band, and Rolling Stone hints at many angry outbursts from the Alabama Pines singer’s end. Jason then married Amanda Shires, only to file a divorce after more than a decade.


What happened between Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires?


The duo has decided to go for a divorce. Jason Isbell has already filed for divorce and has also requested the court to take the prenup agreement seriously as it is quite stringent and can help both parties to be treated fairly. The agreement has details on asset distribution. However, the Cartoon Gold singer wants joint custody of daughter Mercy Isbell who was born in 2015. Jason has also offered to take up co-parenting courses and certifications to navigate this journey smoothly. However, as of now, there hasn’t been any new update.

As Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires head on to new challenges, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus And More Win Big At The 66th Grammy Awards, Check Out The Complete Winners List Below!

What do people ask about Jason Isbell?

What is Jason's best hit?
Cover Me Up had 178.1k views making it Jason Isbell's best hit.
Is Jason Isbell still married?
Yes he is married to Amanda Shires. But the couple has filed for a divorce in December 2023.
