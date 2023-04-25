Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s negative publicity exceeded the positive one? DETAILS here

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Apr 25, 2023   |  07:50 PM IST  |  574
Prince Harry with wife Meghan Markle
Prince Harry with wife Meghan Markle

Recent research about the British Royal Family will help in identifying the members who get the most criticism and attention since everyone has different opinions. For instance, people cannot stop talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever since they stepped back from their royal duties while on the other hand it seems people are less interested in knowing about Queen Consort Camilla.  

A study done by YouScan reveals the attention and criticism which members of the Royal family have garnered from January to March 2023. In this article, we will discuss the popularity of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicity

According to the YouScan data, Prince Harry is the most talked about member of the Royal family. The Duke of Sussex racked up massive mentions of 3.9 millions on social media alone. However, according to the data, Prince Harry’s negative publication seems to have exceeded the positive publications: 593 thousand vs. 239 thousand.

Meghan Markle, on the other hand, is the second most talked about Royal with three million mentions on social media. However, just like Prince Harry, Markle’s negative publications exceeded the positive ones: 384 thousand vs. 98 thousand.   

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s negative publicity

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have plenty of supporters, they also have a huge number of critics. This negative publicity can be because of a multitude of reasons.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is one of the reasons for his high publicity which caused a huge explosion. Prince garnered both positive and negative reactions from the social media users over his bombshell memoir. People were critical of his revelations and some even thought that the Duke of Sussex was selling his family’s secrets for financial gains. Social media users also claimed that Prince Harry had used drugs.

Since Meghan Markle decided to marry into the Royal Family, her popularity has significantly increased. Her negative publicity might be high because she is seen as a divisive figure who damaged Prince Harry’s relationship with the Royal family. The data also shows that publication of Spare was not good for her reputation.

Spare

How long is Prince Harry’s memoir Spare?
In a recent interview with Telegraph, Prince Harry made the revelation that while the released version of his book is 416 pages long, he along with his ghost-writer J. R. Moehringer penned an initial draft for Spare that was 800 pages long. Prince Harry cut plenty of content from his best-selling memoir Spare that he could have easily released one whole other book.
What is Prince Harry’s Spare about?
Prince Harry's memoir titled Spare not only offers details about the Duke of Sussex's childhood, but it also includes vivid and controversial details about his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales' death, his relationship with his brother, Prince William, and his father, King Charles III.
When was Spare released?
January 2023
Credits: Instagram (@sussexroyals)

