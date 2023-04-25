Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s negative publicity exceeded the positive one? DETAILS here

Recent research about the British Royal Family will help in identifying the members who get the most criticism and attention since everyone has different opinions. For instance, people cannot stop talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever since they stepped back from their royal duties while on the other hand it seems people are less interested in knowing about Queen Consort Camilla.

A study done by YouScan reveals the attention and criticism which members of the Royal family have garnered from January to March 2023. In this article, we will discuss the popularity of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicity

According to the YouScan data, Prince Harry is the most talked about member of the Royal family. The Duke of Sussex racked up massive mentions of 3.9 millions on social media alone. However, according to the data, Prince Harry’s negative publication seems to have exceeded the positive publications: 593 thousand vs. 239 thousand.

Meghan Markle, on the other hand, is the second most talked about Royal with three million mentions on social media. However, just like Prince Harry, Markle’s negative publications exceeded the positive ones: 384 thousand vs. 98 thousand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s negative publicity

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have plenty of supporters, they also have a huge number of critics. This negative publicity can be because of a multitude of reasons.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is one of the reasons for his high publicity which caused a huge explosion. Prince garnered both positive and negative reactions from the social media users over his bombshell memoir. People were critical of his revelations and some even thought that the Duke of Sussex was selling his family’s secrets for financial gains. Social media users also claimed that Prince Harry had used drugs.

Since Meghan Markle decided to marry into the Royal Family, her popularity has significantly increased. Her negative publicity might be high because she is seen as a divisive figure who damaged Prince Harry’s relationship with the Royal family. The data also shows that publication of Spare was not good for her reputation.

