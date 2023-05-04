Yellowstone fame Kevin Costner’s wife ditches wedding ring in first photos after filing for divorce

Christine Baumgartner, estranged wife of Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner, was photographed in Santa Barbara just two days after filing for divorce. While the blonde beauty stepped out in style wearing white denim jeans with a tan V-neck blouse and a light denim jacket; it was her ring finger that grabbed attention. As she accessorized her outfit with brown-tinted aviator sunglasses and a pearl bracelet, what seemed missing was her diamond wedding ring. Her latest appearance, without the wedding ring has further indicated how Christine wants to step out of her marriage, at the earliest.

Christine Baumgartner divorces Kevin Costner

According to court records acquired by TMZ, the 49-year-old filed for divorce from Kevin on May 1. As per the publication, Christine claimed "irreconcilable differences" as the basis for their divorce.

The next day, the representative to the Yellowstone actor announced their breakup. In a statement to HollywoodLife, the representative said, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have resulted in Mr. Costner being forced to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.” The rep added, "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected while they navigate this difficult time."

Following the actor's divorce announcement, a source close to the Yellowstone actor informed Page Six on May 3 that the split surprised him.

"There was no issue of cheating at all," said the source. The source added, "Kevin was taken aback by Christine's actions; he clearly does not want the divorce and would take her back. It's unfortunate since he adores her and his children."

According to Page Six, Kevin was "stunned" by Christine's divorce file, while TMZ said he was "blindsided."

Children Custody

Kevin and his ex-wife share three beautiful children together: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12. According to Page Six, the former model is currently pursuing a shared custody of Kevin and her children. Kevin is the happy father of four children from two previous relationships, in addition to his three children with Christine.

Kevin Costner's past relationships

From his first marriage to Cindy Costner, the actor is a father of three children: Annie Costner, 39; Lily Costner, 36; and Joe Costner, 35. In 1996, Kevin welcomed his son, Liam Costner, 27, during his engagement with Bridget Rooney.

Kevin and Christine's relationship

The Bodyguard star married Christine in a grandiose wedding at his Aspen, Colorado, in 2004. They had their first child three years later. Kevin cited the COVID-19 outbreak and quarantine helped in improving their marriage in 2020, as per his interview with PEOPLE.

