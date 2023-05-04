Did Kevin Costner get 'someone pregnant' on Yellowstone cast before his divorce from wife? Here's the truth

Actor Kevin Costner seems to be at the edge of a controversy with the problems in his personal life. As per the latest reports, the actor has found himself around a slanderous rumor since. Amid his wife Christine filing for a divorce from the actor, he has been accused of getting “someone pregnant” on the sets of Yellowstone.

It is speculated that Kevin got someone from the cast of Yellowstone pregnant. However, a source close to the actor has proved otherwise. As per the source close to Costner, the current rumor concerning the actor is "totally baseless" and has been floating online without any valid ground.

It's unknown who began the rumor or who Costner reportedly got pregnant. However, the fabricated claim has been going viral on social media since his wife, Christine, filed for divorce on Monday.

Audiences took this rumor as a Twitter discussion.

"I wonder now if the drama surrounding Kevin Costner and Yellowstone's scheduling" was due to the rumor of him potentially getting someone on set pregnant?" One Twitter user wondered. Another said, "So it wasn't Bentley who got a girl pregnant on the Yellowstone set... It was Costner."

Kevin and Christine’s relationship outlook

According to sources, the almost 19-year marriage of American actor Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, is coming to an end.

Costner's representative released a statement in which the actor expressed he was sorry for the predicament and said that he was forced to take part in the divorce due to events beyond his control.

Kevin had no prior notice that Christine was filing for divorce, according to a TMZ report. The report stated he's still in the dark about the ongoing issue as this is news for him. As per the report, the divorce seems to be making it hard for the actor to adjust, because he had no prior idea about his marriage coming to an end.

Costner responded to the divorce petition, citing the prenup about the children’s custody. He is reportedly seeking for shared custody with his estranged wife.

