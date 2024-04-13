Young Woman and the Sea tells the true story of Gertrude Ederle, who became the first woman to swim the English Channel in 1926. Directed by Joachim Rønning, the movie stars Daisy Ridley and promises adventure and inspiration.

About Young Woman and the Sea trailer

The trailer captures Ederle's determination and the dangers she faced during her historic swim. Despite the skepticism of the 1920s, Ederle's bravery shines through as she goes on her journey.

In the trailer, Daisy Ridley's character Trudy tells her father, “I’m going to swim the English Channel,”

She says to him, “I wasn’t asking! Now, please pass the bread.”

Trudy’s mom, portrayed by Jeanette Hain, says, “The thing that you love the most terrifies me.”

The trailer shows her determination and her family's worries, but Trudy remains focused on her goal.

Watch the trailer of Young Woman and the Sea here:

The production faced challenges due to the COVID era, but the result is a carefully crafted story that captures Ederle's love for swimming and the prejudices of her time. The movie highlights the sense of wonder and excitement that comes with tackling a monumental challenge.

What is the storyline of The Young Woman and the Sea?

Ridley portrays Ederle as a championship swimmer determined to conquer the 21-mile swim across the English Channel. Despite doubts from those around her, she remains steadfast in her goal.

The synopsis of the movie read, "Through the steadfast support of her older sister and supportive trainers, she overcame adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement—a 21-mile trek from France to England."

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer describes the film as the "highest-testing movie" of his career, indicating positive anticipation from audiences. Directed by Rønning, known for his expertise in adventure films, and written by Jeff Nathanson, the screenplay is based on the book Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World by Glenn Stout.

Young Woman and the Sea cast and release date

In addition to Ridley, the cast includes Tilda Cobhman-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Jeanette Hain, and Christopher Eccleston. Originally slated for Disney+, the movie's release was moved to theaters due to its high test scores

Young Woman and the Sea premieres on May 31 in theaters, offering viewers a glimpse into the remarkable story of Gertrude Ederle's groundbreaking achievement.

