Jung Hae In & Gu Kyung Pyo starrer mystery thriller drama ‘Connect’ completes filming; Set to air in 2023

Director Takashi Miike, the master of Japanese genre films and actors Jung Hae In, Gu Kyung Pyo, and Kim Hye Jun star in the highly anticipated drama 'Connect', which has finished filming and is about to be aired on Disney+. ‘Connect' is the first Korean drama ever to be directed by Japanese film director Takashi Miike and produced by Studio Dragon.

It is a drama that depicts the mysterious story of a man who has been deprived of a part of his body by organ hunters and becomes 'connected' with a person who has received an organ transplant. Miike Takashi is a master of genre films, winning the Best Popularity Award at the 1st Jeonju International Film Festival in 2000, Maverick Award at Rome International Film Festival in 2013, and Honorary Award at Sitges Film Festival. He became famous for his works such as 'Witch of Laplace', 'Master of Infinity', and 'Battle of Evil'.

Here, the attention was focused on the leading actors Jung Hae In, Go Kyung Pyo, Kim Hye Jun, and other outstanding actors working together. According to industry insiders, Disney+ is currently coordinating the release date of the work in the first half of 2023.

Jung Hae In gained recognition for his supporting roles in the 2017 television series ‘While You Were Sleeping’ and ‘Prison Playbook’. Jung Hae In had his first starring role in the 2018 drama 'Something in the Rain'. He also went on to gain greater recognition through his lead roles in ‘D.P.’ (2021) and ‘Snowdrop’ (2021-22).

Go Kyung Pyo is a South Korean actor and comedian. He gained recognition for his role in the television series ‘Reply 1988’ (2015–16) and has since starred in ‘Don't Dare to Dream’ (2016) and ‘Chicago Typewriter’ (2017). Go Kyung Pyo starred in his first leading role in KBS2's ‘Strongest Deliveryman’ in August 2017.

