Know BLACKPINK's dating history: Jennie with BTS' V and EXO's Kai, Jisoo-Ahn Bo Hyun, Lisa-Frédéric Arnault and more

BLACKPINK is a K-pop mega group which also means that people are always keen to know what is up with their personal and dating lives. The superstars Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are extremely talented and have time and again showcased their skills. They are global fashion icons and influencers with millions of followers on their social media. Naturally, fans get curious about their relationships and dating lives. Over the years, the members have confirmed their relationships with other celebrities while many remain just rumors. Here is a look at BLACKPINK’s dating history.

Blackpink’s dating history: Relationships, dating rumors, specilations and more

Jennie-BTS’ V

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie were reported to be dating. The gossip around their relationship started earlier in 2023 when they were reportedly spotted in a car together in Jeju. Some paparazzi also claimed that the two idols were together in Paris. As V enlisted in the military, there were reports of their break-up. These reports were never confirmed by their companies. They remain speculations and rumors. While many fans shipped the two together, many also speculated that they weren’t dating in the first place. Either way, this was rumored super couple as both belong to K-pop mega groups.

Jisoo-Ahn Bo Hyun

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun had admitted their relationship in August 2023. Both the celebrities’ agencies had confirmed the news after they were spotted together and their pictures went viral. Both their agencies YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment confirmed the reports.

Advertisement

Many fans of the artists were happy that the couple openly declared their relationship. A few months later in October, it was reported that the two had broken up due to their busy schedules and that it was a mutual decision. The reports also stated that they would go back to being coworkers. Sadly, due to scheduling issues, they mutually decided to end the relationship and the news was confirmed on October 24, 2023.

Jennie-EXO’s Kai

BLACKPINK member Jennie and EXO’s Kai were briefly dating. In December 2018, Kai’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed their relationship after they were spotted together on a date. YG Entertainment had earlier denied the rumor. Fans had been speculating about their relationship since October 2018 when Kai and Jennie took to Instagram and shared photos of themselves in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Shortly after, in January 2019, the couple broke up. Many fans were disheartened as the couple was short lived and they had been cheering for them. Reports suggested that they parted ways due to their busy schedules.

Lisa-Frédéric Arnault

BLACKPINK's Lisa and TAG Heuer's CEO Frederic Arnault have been rumored to be dating for a while. They have been spotted spending time together on various occasions. Keen fans have also found some hints on their Instagrams.

The rumors about their relationship started floating when they were seen together in Paris earlier in July. Following that, in August, they took to their separate Instagram accounts and shared a few clicks as they enjoyed a vacation. Keen fans noticed that the background in their photos looked similar. Frederic Arnault and his family also attended Lisa's Crazy Horse performance in Paris in September. The rumored relationship has not been confirmed by either of them.

Jennie-BIGBANG’s G-Dragon

G-Dragon and Jennie go way back. Jennie played G-Dragon’s love interest in the That XX music video in 2012. Following that, Jennie also appeared in G-Dragon's Black music video and also sang in the song.

They also performed at Inkigayo together. In 2021, a Korean media outlet reported that Jennie was seen visiting G-Dragon’s penthouse in Seoul. YG Entertainment had refused to comment on their artists’ personal lives. Their relationship was never officially confirmed but many fans believed that the two had indeed been dating. Some also tried to figure out the dating timeline since the two had known each other for a while. In 2022, reports of their break-up started floating as G-Dragon unfollowed Jennie on Instagram.

Advertisement

Rosé-Kang Dong Won

Dating rumors between Rosé and actor Kang Dong Won started when the two were seen together in a photo shared by designer Riccardo Tisci in April 2023. Fans speculated that the two were dating as they had previously appeared at the same events and sometimes were even seen wearing the same jewellery. YG Entertainment said that they can't comment on their artist’s private life. When the rumors didn't seem to die down, they denied reports of them dating. Kang Dong Won is known for appearing in films like Broker, Peninsula, 1987: When the Day Comes and more.

Conclusion

Dating rules are strict when it comes to K-pop idols. Many a time, when they do reveal their relationship status, it is often met with criticism. BLACKPINK members have been brave enough to come out with their relationships in the past while many just remain rumours. This was a look at BLACKPINK dating history at a glance.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun gets hilariously awkward posing for photos at Queen of Tears press conference; Fans react