K-pop is renowned for its diverse range of music and genres, showcasing the artists' versatility and creativity. Although idols mainly release pop music with fast beats, R&B, and hip-hop but they very so often also delve into the world of ballads. Through these sad K-pop songs, they try to display an emotional side of themselves and relate to the audience. Moreover, the artists also get a great opportunity to showcase their out-of-the-world vocal abilities.

12 Sad K-Pop Songs Guaranteed to bring tears to your eyes



1. LOSER - BIGBANG

The iconic K-pop band is mostly known for their energetic music, but there are times when they also release music that touches the soul, and LOSER is one of them. The band strips away from their usual upbeat rhythms and delves into raw vulnerability. The haunting melody, paired with poignant lyrics, delves into themes of loneliness, insecurity, and the struggles of everyday life. The song has a lasting emotional impact on listeners long after the music fades.



2. Let Me Out - Jonghyun

SHINee’s Jonghyun, known for his excellent singing capabilities, has also penned multiple songs in his career, including Let Me Out. The profoundly moving ballad consists of lyrics that talk about the depths of emotional pain and anguish. The song's melancholic melody and chilling instrumental arrangement further enhance its emotive power, enveloping listeners in a somber atmosphere that resonates with the pain of loss and longing.

3. Fine - Taeyeon

Girls’ Generation’s member and leader, Taeyeon, entered her solo career with the release of Fine. The song weaves a tale of heartbreak, pain, and longing. Taeyeon's soulful vocals shine through, drawing listeners into the depths of her sorrow and reminding them that it's okay to feel broken and lost. Although sad, the song also offers support and comfort to those who find themselves lost.

4. Love Wins All - IU

Set in the futuristic backdrop, the track tells a story of love that remains incomplete due to outside circumstances. In the music video, a story is shown where the couple, IU and BTS’ V re-living their past while escaping a deadly alien trying to attack them. IU’s vocals combined with the haunting video will surely bring tears to the viewers’ eyes.



5. Beautiful Goodbye - Chen

EXO’s Chen is known for his vocal prowess and is hailed as one of the best in the K-pop industry. Through heartfelt verses and a stirring melody, Beautiful Goodbye captures the essence of love lost and the longing for closure. Chen's rich vocals effortlessly convey the heartache and poignancy of bidding farewell to a loved one. The delicate piano accompaniment and subtle orchestration create a tender atmosphere that complements the song's emotive lyrics.

6. Paper Cuts - EXO-CBX

EXO-CBX is a subunit of EXO comprised of Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin. The trio's harmonious vocals blend seamlessly with the gentle melody, creating a moving atmosphere that has been resonating with listeners. The lyrics poetically describe the emotional turmoil of a breakup, comparing the pain to paper cuts that sting with each memory.

7. Let Me In - EXO:

EXO’s recent release has yet again built up their reputation as the vocal kings of the industry. Let Me In serves as a single from their newest album, EXIST. The group does not shy away from including ballads in their albums and expresses their feelings through them. The song talks about the longing for someone special who has slipped away with time. Surely, the song’s melody will tug at one’s heartstrings.

8. Stay With Me - CHANYEOL and Punch

There is rarely anyone who has not come across this song once in their lifetime, whether they are a fan of K-pop or not. The song is an OST from the popular K-drama Goblin and has become a pop culture phenomenon. Chanyeol's deep voice blends harmoniously with Punch's husky vocals, creating a sense of vulnerability that connects deeply. The song's melancholic tone and stirring instrumentation convey the ache of unrequited love, while the chorus's plea to "stay with me" adds a sense of urgency and desperation.

9. Spring Day- BTS

A few might know BTS through songs such as Dynamite or Butter, but the ones who have been with them for years very well know the gem that is Spring Day. BTS has the capability to create meaningful songs that remain timeless, and one of them is this one. The song explores themes of nostalgia and the passage of time, evoking emotions of both sadness and hope. BTS's expressive vocals, coupled with the gentle instrumentation and ethereal soundscapes, easily make it one of their best tracks.

10. Eyes, Nose, Lips - Taeyang

BIGBANG’s Taeyang is very well-versed in creating songs that touch the audience at an intimate level. Eyes, Nose, Lips is one of the songs in K-pop that is memorable. The tack is particularly characterized by themes of heartbreak and the lingering memories of a past love. Combined with Taeyang’s smooth vocals, the song remains a timeless classic that continues to touch the hearts of fans worldwide.

11. Breathe - Lee Hi

Penned by SHINee’s Jonghyun, the song serves as a comforting anthem for those struggling with pain and adversity, offering solace and hope in difficult times. Lee Hi's amazing vocals, coupled with the gentle instrumentation, make it a phenomenal song that encourages listeners to take a moment to breathe and find inner peace. Breathe is not just a song; it's a reminder to pause, reflect, and find strength amidst life's challenges.

12. Stay - BLACKPINK

The girl group is not known for their soft music; rather, they create songs that showcase their fierce and unapologetic personalities. However, the heartfelt ballad displays the group's versatility and emotional depth. Through tender lyrics and gentle melody, the group connects with the listeners.



In the above list, we have mentioned only a handful of sad K-pop songs that serve as reminders of the universality of human experiences. Whether it's the haunting ballads of BTS, the soulful tunes of Taeyang, or the tender melodies of Lee Hi, each song creates a narrative that captures the essence of sorrow and longing.