Top 10 best K-pop dancers of all time: BTS’ J-Hope, SHINee’s Taemin and more

BTS members J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, EXO’s Kai, SHINee’s Taeimin and many more are not just good at singing and rapping but they are also amazing dancers. Performance is one of the most important aspects of a K-pop idol. These idols are inspiring and their stories are a motivation for all. Their dedication and hard work shows in their work. Moreover, these idols have their own unique styles which distinguish them and their performances. Here is a list of the best K-pop dancers.

10 best male K-pop dancers with unique styles

BTS’ J-Hope

J-Hope is the rapper and main dancer of BTS. The idol is trained in hip-hop, popping and locking. He has shared his talent with fans on his live streams where he did freestyle. His dance documentary, HOPE ON THE STREET is set to release on March 29 along with a special album.

EXO’s Kai

Kai made his debut as a soloist in November 2020 with the EP Kai which included the title track Mmmh. The dance is known for his seductive moves which look simple but are difficult to pull off. His performance video with the backup dancers went viral. His 2023 release Rover became a sensation because of its catchy choreography.

BTS’ Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook released his debut album as a soloist GOLDEN on November 3. Standing Next to You was the title track of this all-English album. The song created a record and set a benchmark for the idol. Fans were in awe when the idol flashed his amazing moves and vocals with the new release. Jungkook is currently serving in the military.

SHINee’s Taemin

SHINee member Taemin made a banger comeback with the release of Guilty on October 30. This marked his return from the military and his first release in over two years. He also released the music video for the track. Taemin is known for his gender-neutral clothing and choreographies. His enchanting moves can win the hearts of anyone.

Monsta X’s Shownu

Shownu is the leader of Monsta X and is well-known for his dancing skills. He made his debut in 2015 through the survival show No Mercy and was chosen for the final lineup of the group. He has proven his abilities in Hit the Stage. Shownu was also the judge for Street Women Fighter season 2. He was discharged from the military in April 2023.

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin made his debut in 2017 through JYP Entertainment’s reality show and joined the group. The member has a smooth and attractive dance style. His performance videos have gone viral several times as not only is he a good dancer, but he also knows how to draw the crowd in.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun

Yeonjun was considered to be a genius trainee as he was one of the best trainees of BIGHIT MUSIC. He is said to have been extraordinary in all categories including vocals, rap and dance. The group debuted in March 2019 and since has set several records for themselves and performed on various stages globally.

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi is one of the most powerful and energetic performers. He is the performance leader of the group. He also partakes in the choreography. In April 2021, Hoshi released his first solo mixtape Spider along with the music video. He is also part of the subunit BSS.

BTS’ Jimin

Jimin's debut solo album FACE was released on March 24. The idol made a banger debut and also released music videos for the tracks Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt. 2. The videos also feature his cool and stylish moves. Jimin also collaborated with BIGBANG's Taeyang for the song Vibe. Jimin dropped his first solo documentary, Jimin's Production Diary which gave insights into how FACE came to be. He is trained in contemporary dancing.

NCT’s Ten

NCT’s Ten is a talented dancer who does well with choreography and freestyle. He has released several dance videos for which he himself took charge of the choreographies. Ten made his debut as a soloist on February 13 with his mini album and music video for the title track Nightwalker.

Special mentions

NCT’s Taeyong

NCT’s Jisung

ATEEZ’s Yunho

ATEEZ’s San

Super Junior's Eunhyuk

Stray Kids’ Lee Know

Rain

Got7’s Yugyeom

ASTRO’s former member Rocky

A.C.E’s Byeongkwan

Conclusion

K-pop idols are multitalented and are amazing vocalists, rappers and dancers. They are powerful performers and bring out the energy in the audience with their expressions and vibrance. Their uniqueness is what sets them apart. They have their own styles and individualities. BTS’ J-Hope, SHINee’s Taemin, EXO’s Kai, Rain and many more are some of the best male K-pop dancers.

